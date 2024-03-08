Larsa Pippen, the mother of four and a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Miami, recently found herself defending the sizable allowance she gives her 15-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, BravoTV reports. During Part 3 of the show's Season 6 reunion, Larsa faced questions about the $2,500 per month she provides Sophia.
The revelation sparked a debate among netizens, with some questioning the appropriateness of such a substantial allowance for a teenage girl. However, Larsa took the opportunity to clarify her decision, emphasizing the high cost of living in Los Angeles, where Sophia resides with her father, Scottie Pippen.
“L.A. is super expensive,” Larsa Pippen explained, highlighting the expenses Sophia incurs after school, such as ordering food, using Uber, and purchasing gifts for friends. Larsa also pointed out that Sophia generates income of her own, mentioning her daughter's successful career as a model.
Sophia Pippen began her modeling career at the tender age of 5 and quickly made a name for herself in the industry. Her early achievements include participating in New York City's Kids Fashion Week in 2014 and starring in the True Faces of the World campaign in 2017. More recently, she graced the runway at Miami Swim Week, showcasing her talent and versatility as a model.
Moreover, Sophia has secured lucrative deals with renowned brands like Fashion Nova and Oscar de la Renta, further bolstering her financial independence. Larsa proudly highlighted her daughter's accomplishments, underscoring Sophia's ability to earn her own money.
Despite facing scrutiny over her parenting choices, Larsa Pippen remains steadfast in her support of her daughter's endeavors. As Sophia continues to flourish in her modeling career, Larsa's defense of her daughter's allowance reflects her commitment to providing for her family while empowering her children to pursue their passions.