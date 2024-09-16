The Nashville Predators had an active offseason, to say the least. The Predators emerged as one of the winners of NHL Free Agency thanks to their moves. After a first-round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Nashville believes they can compete for the Stanley Cup outright this upcoming season.

Nashville signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to bolster their top-six. Additionally, defenseman Brady Skjei signed a seven-year contract once NHL Free Agency opened. In goal, the Predators added Scott Wedgewood as a backup to Juuse Saros, leaving veteran goalie Kevin Lankinen in search of a new home.

All of these moves certainly could help Nashville make a playoff run in the year ahead. However, there are still some concerns. Nashville has a rather top-heavy team. Their depth down the lineup, and especially at center and defense, is lacking just a bit. This is not to say they can't make the playoffs with the team they have. But another move or two could help their case.

In saying this, the Predators are in a dollar-in, dollar-out situation. Nashville has just $1.5 million in available cap space to work with, according to PuckPedia. As a result, the team has to be creative if they are to make a trade. All this in mind, there is one player who could be had at a reasonable price, and could fit into Nashville's salary cap set up with a little bit of creativity.

Predators should trade for Flames' Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson has proven to be a reliable defenseman for the Calgary Flames over the last few seasons. However, his time with the team may be coming to an end soon. The Flames are reportedly willing to trade him, perhaps at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But a move before the season begins could remove a season's worth of speculation and distraction.

Andersson is a capable top-four defenseman for Calgary. In fact, he could slot in as the team's top right-shot defenseman if he remains with the Flames. However, the Predators offer him a role more suited to his abilities as well as a chance to contend for the Stanley Cup.

The Predators would need to part with one of their roster players as well as draft picks in this proposed trade. Defensemen Dante Fabbro or Luke Schenn are candidates to head to Calgary. Both defenders are signed for $2.5 million or more. They could also trade Gustav Nyquist given his cap hit, but that is an unlikely scenario.

Schenn is signed for another two seasons at $2.75 million per year. The veteran defender joined Nashville last summer after a successful 2022-23 campaign. He played 63 games this past season, scoring one goal and seven points while averaging more than 15 minutes a game.

Fabbro, meanwhile, is on an expiring contract. He is set to make $2.5 million for the year ahead. His spot on the Predators roster is less certain. He could face a battle for a roster spot with Spencer Stastney following the signing of Brady Skjei this summer.

Either player makes sense for the Flames, even if they need more to make the trade work. Schenn is a reliable bottom-pairing defenseman who could improve their depth in the year ahead. Fabbro, meanwhile, is a younger option with some upside. He fits with the Flames' rebuilding ambitions.

Overall, it's a trade that makes sense for both sides. Calgary continues to improve its defense while adding picks in the process. Nashville gets one of the better rental defensemen on the market before the season begins. Andersson gets a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup while Fabbro or Schenn receive a fresh start on another team.