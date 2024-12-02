The Lady Pirates of Hampton University scored a huge upset over Georgia on an unbelievable last-second shot that shocked the basketball world.

Sophomore guard Tyra Kennedy's game-winning shot came with less than two seconds left on the clock, capping off a remarkable comeback from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The win marked a dramatic turnaround, as Hampton had trailed for much of the game but rallied to force overtime.

“That’s the biggest shot of her career,” said Hampton head coach Tamisha Augustin. “Sometimes it takes time for that confidence to build, but she let it fly at the right time. Tyra heard my voice. It was loud in there, but she heard me say, ‘Let it fly.' I told the team, ‘Make or miss, I’m with you.' And she did exactly that.”

Kennedy finished with seven points, two assists, and one rebound. While she hit the game-winner, it was senior guard Jasha Clinton who led the team throughout the contest, posting 20 points, five steals, four assists, one block, and two rebounds.

Augustin praised her team's resilience, particularly their ability to stay focused and capitalize on key opportunities in the closing moments.

“I tried to get them to play the game in four-minute blocks, and they did a good job of that,” Augustin said. “Georgia made a run, as expected, but we responded. We gave them a lot of different looks, some that hadn’t been scouted and they executed it well. It made a huge difference.”

Last night, Hampton’s defensive effort was also a standout, forcing a season-high 32 turnovers and converting them into 32 points. The Pirates aggressive defense was a problem for Georgia throughout the game, limiting their offense and capitalizing on mistakes.

“They were due for a game like this,” Augustin said. “They really bought in, and they’re starting to understand how detailed and hard you have to work to get things done. Forcing 32 turnovers is a great defensive effort. We knew Georgia would hurt us on the boards, but we made some big shots at key moments. We were all connected today, and I’m happy they got to experience this.”

Hampton’s offense also fired on all cylinders, shooting a season-high 48.3 percent from the field (29-of-60), including 46.7 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-15). The team also hit 78.6 percent of their free throws (11-of-14).

Amyah Reaves and Janae Dublin were key contributors as well. Reaves finished with 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Dublin added 12 points, two blocks, and two steals. Together, they helped fuel Hampton’s offensive and defensive efforts.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Hampton University, improving their record to 2-4 on the season. It was also their first victory over a Power Five opponent since a 64-61 win over Alabama in 2019.

Hampton now has a break before returning to action on Dec. 12, when they host East Carolina at 11 a.m.