Russell Wilson is excited about the start of training camp with the Denver Broncos, and he couldn't be happier that the 2022 season is over and the 2023 season is around the corner.

Russell Wilson, “Last year is Last Year…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZPMF4qTzlI — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) July 28, 2023

After a stellar 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Broncos last year and he struggled badly. The Broncos had a poor offensive season and much of the blame fell on Wilson's shoulders. He is not worried about repeating last year's problems.

“Last year is last year,” Wilson said. The quarterback explained that he learned a long time ago that he had to take the good with the bad. He was taught by Bill Cowher that it's all about the journey, and that there are good days and bad days. He knows he has to take it one day at a time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson certainly seemed to bottom out along with the rest of the Denver offense last season. He completed 292 of 483 passes for 3,524 yards, but his 16 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio was unacceptable.

Wilson was also sacked 55 times, and many of those resulted in drive-ending plays. The quarterback has a history of buying time with his feet and holding onto the ball somewhat longer than most quarterbacks. As a result, his sack numbers have always been high. The difference last year was that he was unable to come through with the big plays that were his signature when he played for the Seahawks.

New head coach Sean Payton will give Wilson a more straightforward gameplan for Russell Wilson and the offense than they had last year during their 5-12 season.