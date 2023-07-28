The Denver Broncos have a massive 2023 NFL season ahead of them that is already filling up with headlines. After the Broncos struggled mightily in Russell Wilson's first year in Denver and Nathaniel Hackett's lone year as the head coach, the expectations are still high with Sean Payton now at the helm. Payton is part of the reason this season is already brewing with storylines, as comments from the Broncos new head coach on their former head coach have stirred quite the bit of controversy. Nevertheless, Payton and the Broncos are looking to get back to focusing on training camp and the 2023 NFL season. Although the Broncos will go as Russell Wilson goes this season, he is not the most surprising player that could make or break Denver's year. In reality, the most surprising player to make or break the 2023 NFL season for the Broncos is tight end Greg Dulcich.

Greg Dulcich was a rookie out of UCLA last year, and although he didn't make his debut until the middle of the season, he quickly became a favorite target for Russell Wilson. Dulcich finished the 2022 campaign with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in ten games played. He flashed a lot of potential and very strong athleticism and elusiveness that was the reason the Broncos spent a draft pick on him. While the Broncos have plenty of other pass catchers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich is going to end up being the most important playmaker for Wilson. Consequently, this will make Greg Dulcich the main variable in determining if the 2023 NFL season will be a good or bad year for the Broncos.

During Russell Wilson's best days with the Seattle Seahawks, he always had a reliable tight end that was a safety option for him on a play-by-play basis. Whether that was guys like Will Dissly, Luke Willson, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Nick Vannett, Jacob Hollister, Gerald Everett or a plethora of other guys, the list of safeguard options that Wilson had at tight end goes on. At 23-years-old, Dulcich has the chance to be one of the more athletic, explosive tight ends that Wilson has had, and he already showed last year that he has elite tight end potential. With the attention other guys across the Broncos offense will get this year, Dulcich will have the opportunity to make the most of being a less considered player by opponents.

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are destined to receive plenty of attention from opposing defenses starting in Week 1. Out of the backfield, Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine will be keyed in on as well, and then Wilson of course will be the main focus. This leaves a guy like Dulcich with the chance to be open often, and with the skills he showed last year, he could become a major mismatch option for the Broncos. Not only could he be a mismatch, but he might be the absolute perfect weapon in a Sean Payton style offense for Wilson.

Sean Payton has been open about how he wants Wilson to use his legs more often this season, whether that be by designed rushing plays or scrambles. This will subsequently lead to broken plays where Wilson will need a safety option, and this is exactly where Dulcich will come in. Jeudy and Sutton will more often than not be running medium to deep routes, which won't be as beneficial to Wilson when he is out of the pocket. Meanwhile, Dulcich will be able to remain around the line of scrimmage and react to whatever Wilson is doing while scrambling. This will also lead to Wilson and Dulcich building a stronger chemistry where both will understand what the other plans to do without communicating it before hand.

Overall, the Broncos are heading into the 2023 NFL season with massive expectations, and if they fail them, there is no doubt that Denver fans will be very disappointed. The Broncos invested way too much into Russell Wilson to not demand Super Bowl caliber seasons, and they have the skill talent around Wilson to have a very strong offense. Out of all the main skill guys on the offensive roster, Greg Dulcich will be receiving the least attention, and he is also potentially the most well suited pass catcher on this offense for a quarterback like Russell Wilson. With all of this being said, it becomes rather clear that Greg Dulcich is the number one surprise player on the Broncos to make or break their 2023 NFL season.