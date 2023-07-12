The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley are reportedly still in a stalemate regarding a long-term deal ahead of Monday's July 17 deadline to reach an agreement, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The Giants and Joe Schoen used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley minutes after signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal. The franchise tag would pay Barkley about $10.1 million for the 2023 season, but Barkley would like the long-term security.

Barkley has not signed the franchise tag as of yet, and he has reportedly expressed to the Giants and Joe Schoen that it is undesirable to him, according to Russini. Barkley's availability for the Giants' week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys would be in “serious question” if a long-term deal is not agreed to, according to Russini.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barley is loved in the locker room, and there is no doubt that his teammates want to see him get paid. Daniel Jones' progression in the 2022 season was a big part of the Giants making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but Barkley was the team's top playmaker. Schoen added tight end Darren Waller this offseason, but Barkley being on the field would be a huge help for the Giants.

The Giants are looking to continue their positive momentum that was created in 2022. Barkley being back in the fold would be a big help. The Giants' offense will need to take a step forward as Jones is on a higher salary and a new weapon in Darren Waller joins the roster. Hopefully Jones will have Barkley back on the field in week 1.