We're back with another prediction and pick for Sunday's FIBA World Cup action as we continue our coverage of the Second Round. We'll see two streaking teams face off as Latvia (3-1) takes on Brazil (3-1) in a crucial game. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Latvia-Brazil prediction and pick.

Latvia comes into this game following their biggest win of the tournament over Spain 74-69. They were heavy underdogs in that game and managed to hold Spain to under 70 points for the first time this tournament. It was an inspired performance and they've put themselves in position to make it our of their group.

Brazil comes into this games on the heals of a massive upset over Canada. Brazil won the tight, low-scoring affair by just four points as their defense stepped up during the closing stages of the game. They've evened the playing field for now as all four teams in their group sit at 3-1.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Latvia-Brazil Odds

Latvia: +2.5 (-111)

Brazil: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 162.5 (-111)

Under: 162.5 (-115)

How to Watch Latvia vs. Brazil

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 5:45 a.m. ET/ 2:45 a.m. PT

Why Latvia Will Cover The Spread

Latvia managed their best game of the tournament with their defeat over the returning champions Spain in their last game. While Spain didn't have their best game shooting-wise, Latvia won the game with their rebounding and were very hungry on the glass as a team. They tallied seven team steals with three blocks and out-shot Spain from the field and from the line. Their opponents are also coming off a massive upset win, so expect Latvia to play another close game.

To win this one, Latvia will once again have to be motivated to rebound the basketball. Brazil is a very solid team on the boards and have found success doing the same, so Latvia must be aware as they try to crash the paint. Their shooting has been consistent all tournament and it'll take a decent shooting percentage to silence Brazil. If they can focus on cashing their open threes and following their misses, Latvia should win this game.

Why Brazil Will Cover The Spread

Brazil comes into this one off perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament thus far. Canada was the runaway favorite to remain undefeated and swim through the second stage, but Brazil managed to play them tight and come out with the five-point win. It was their best defensive effort of the tournament and they avoided 2-2 while evening up the group for the rest of the teams. At 3-1, Brazil has a great shot to advance to the Bracket if they can beat Latvia.

Brazil went 5-27 from three in their win and haven't been able to shoot the three ball much throughout this tournament. Nevertheless, Brazil can continue to pound the ball in the paint with their taller lineup over Latvia. They're the more physical team and could give Latvia some problems if they stand tall under the rim. Look for Brazil to focus on their defense creating offense as they look for another stunning win.

Final Latvia-Brazil Prediction & Pick

Brazil has been a team on a mission this tournament and they continue to defy the odds as underdogs in most of their games. Both teams have a ton of momentum after their victories last game, so expect this to be an extremely tight contest. At the moment, Latvia is the better shooting team and they match up well against Brazil down low. They were more fluid in their win than Brazil was and they should be able to cover the short spread. Let's go with Latvia for our prediction.

Final Latvia-Brazil Prediction & Pick: Latvia +2.5 (-111)