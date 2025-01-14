Say what you want about LaVar Ball, but the dude is a marketing genius, and his plan for all three of his sons to reach the NBA (somewhat) came true. Most recently, the Ball family is in the news again for middle son LiAngelo Ball's massive new rap song, ‘Tweaker'. The number one song of 2025 led to the ex-hooper landing a $13 million record deal. The patriarch of the Ball family is at least somewhat responsible for the success of LiAngelo and his other two sons, NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. While he isn't as rich as his sons, LaVar Ball is still worth $4 million, and in this article, we are going to take a look at how he came to his wealth.

LaVar Ball's net worth in 2025 (estimate): $4 million

LaVar Ball's net worth in 2025 is about $4 million, according to sources such as celebritynetworth.com and sportskeeda.com. Ball is the father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, a trio that first burst onto the scene for being the star players on one of the best high school basketball teams in recent memory (Chino Hills).

Long before having children, though, Ball was a solid athlete in his own right. He stood out in both football and basketball in high school, even breaking his high school's rebounding record. Ball went on to play basketball at the collegiate level for West Los Angeles College, Washington State, and Cal State Los Angeles. He also played football at Long Beach City College.

Eventually, Ball played professional football for the London Monarchs in the World League of American Football, and he even made the practice squad for the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

LaVar Ball and his family

Not a lot is known about Ball after his athletics career ended and before his sons rose to basketball prominence. Around that same time (2016-2017), though, the Ball family really took off as a whole. With all three brothers playing on the same team, Chino Hills ran through everyone and went 35-0 en route to a state title. The success led to a number of wild claims by Ball that led to his fame.

Ball would claim that Lonzo, who was committed to UCLA, would win a national title during his freshman season in college. He also claimed that the eldest son was better than Stephen Curry. Ball also claimed that all three of his sons would be one-and-done college players who would easily make the jump to the NBA. Perhaps most blasphemous, Ball even claimed that he'd beat Michael Jordan – the greatest NBA player ever – in one-on-one during their respective primes.

Lonzo would go on to become the number two overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and although injuries have robbed him of much of his career, at his best he is a jumbo facilitator with great defensive instincts. LaMelo was the third pick in 2020. He has become one of the best point guards in the league. His flashy style has already resulted in the Rookie of the Year title and an All-Star nod. Again, injuries have been LaMelo's worst enemy, but the point guard has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, and the Charlotte Hornets view him as their franchise player.

Even LiAngelo had a cup of coffee in the NBA, playing in the Summer League for the Oklahoma City Thunder and making training camp rosters for the Detroit Pistons and the Hornets. However, LiAngelo never suited up in the regular season, which resulted in him starting a music career.

After the success of his debut son, LiAngelo inked a $13 million deal ($8 million guaranteed) with Def Jam Recordings. LaVar, though, has seemingly made most of his wealth from Big Baller Brand, or BBB for short. That is the apparel company he is the co-founder and CEO of. Thanks to the catchy name and some of the Ball brothers often rocking BBB shoes, the company gained a cult following of sorts. Lonzo's signature shoes, the ZO2's, retailed at $495.

Eventually, Lonzo left his dad's company after alleging that co-founder Alan Foster embezzled $1.5 from the company. LaVar also created the Junior Basketball Association, a now-defunct basketball league that LaMelo and LiAngelo briefly played in.

That is all we know about LaVar Ball's net worth as of now. LaVar finds a way to stay relevant, and all of his sons are stars, so he certainly has another business venture or wild statement to make ready to go in the chamber.