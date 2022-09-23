Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s hilarious group bathroom trip

On Friday, tennis fans were treated something truly special. The Laver Cup is being held at the O2 Arena in London, England and features some of the best tennis players in the world. But this year is particularly amazing because it will be Roger Federer’s final match of his pro career.

Federer recently announced that the he was hanging it up after the Laver Cup. On Friday, he was slated to play a doubles match with his long time rival and close friend, Rafael Nadal. They are squaring off against talented Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Early in the match, Federer reminded everyone of his greatness.

Following the first set, won by Federer and Nadal 6-4, a pee pee break was apparently in order.

Rafael Nadal: "I need to go to the toilet." Roger Federer: "I'll come with you!" 😭pic.twitter.com/pH3cVgrhOv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

As Team Europe was gathered together, Nadal can be heard saying “I need to go to the toilet.” Roger Federer, being the gentleman that he is, decided he will escort him.

As much fun as it is seeing Federer on the court again, it is equally sad knowing tennis fans will no longer be graced with his presence. Federer is arguably the greatest player in tennis history.

The rivalry he has had with both Nadal and Novak Djokovic is something unseen in any sport. The three men have 63 combined Grand Slam titles. Only Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg are even in double digits beside the big three, with 14 and 11 respectively. That’s how dominant these three men have been for nearly 20 years.

But no one has been a greater ambassador for men’s tennis than Federer. He is known for his grace and beauty on the court. Whereas Nadal exhibits insane athleticism and endurance and Djokovic offers the best return game with incredible mental strength.