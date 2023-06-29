The new 2v2v2v2 League of Legends game mode Arena is already available on PBE! Check out every Arena Augment.

All Arena Augments

Prismatic Arena Augments

4-Leaf Clover

Gain 40% Crit Chance and 30% Dodge Chance

Accelerating Sorcery

Using an Ability grants 7 Ability Haste, stacking infinitely.

Arbiter of Freedom

Immobilizing an enemy creates a 400 radius zone around you that reduces damage taken by 20% for allies within.

Back to Basics

Your Ultimate is sealed. Gain 16% increased damage, healing, shielding and 40 AH.

Blade Waltz

Gain the Blade Waltz Summoner Spell. Blade Waltz makes you untargetable while you dash at and damage enemies repeatedly.

Blood Brothers

Draven gains Darius passive and Darius gains Draven passive.

Bombardment

Fire a barrage of cannon shots for the first 10s of combat before launching yourself from the last shot.

Botanical Bully

Attacking a plant (includes shrines since they will become plants again in the future) creates an explosion that deals 15% true damage to enemies within range and knocks them back slightly

Can't Touch This

Casting your Ultimate also makes you Invulnerable for a short duration.

Chauffeur

You are attached to your ally and gain 100 Ability Haste and 50 Attack Speed. They gain 15% Move Speed.

Circle of Death

Healing you do deals a portion of the value in Magic Damage to the nearest enemy champion.

Combat Medic

Your AAs deal halved damage. The other half is converted to healing split amongst you and your ally. Gain 10% AD and AS.

Courage of the Colossus

Gain a Shield scaling with max Health after Immobilizing an enemy champion.

Dashing

Your Movement Abilities gain 100 Ability Haste.

Dragon Trainer

Gain Nomsy to fight alongside you!

Earthwake

Your Movement Abilities leave behind a trail that detonates after 1 second.

Eureka

Gain Ability Haste equal to 20% of your Ability Power.

Feel the Burn

Gain the Feel the Burn Summoner Spell. Feel the Burn casts Ignite and Exhaust on all nearby enemy champions.

Goliath

Become large, gaining 30% Health and 30% Adaptive Force at the cost of 50% Attack Speed.

Hug of Death

Active Summoner: Suppress yourself and an enemy next to you, dealing heavy damage to both over the course of the channel

I'm the Juggernaut

Your movement speed is low and cannot be altered except by purchasing boots. Gain 50% size, 25% Health, Armor, Magic Resistance, and Tenacity.

Infernal Conduit

Your abilities apply a bleed dealing 1-10(+2% AP)(+3%bAD) physical damage per second over 5s. Bleed damage you deal refunds 2% of remaining cooldowns on your basic abilities.

Jeweled Gauntlet

Your Abilities can Critically Strike. Gain 20% Crit Chance.

Mad Scientist

On Round start you grow large (Attack Damage and Health) or tiny (Ability Haste and Move Speed).

Master of Duality

Your Attacks grant you stacking Ability Power and your Abilities grant you Attack Damage.

Mystic Punch

Your Attacks reduce your cooldowns by 1 second.

Omni-Soul

Gain 3 random Dragon Souls.

Pass-a-Fist

Your ally's attacks trigger your on-hit affects at reduced 50% damage.

Quantum Computing

Automatically slash in a circle around you, dealing bonus damage on the outer edge every 15 seconds. Your Automatic Augments are affected by Ability Haste.

Shitake Happens

Three deadly teemo shrooms spawns randomly in the arena. Enemies and Allies can both trigger it. Your trap effects are increased by 50%.

Slow Cooker

Every second, apply a stacking Burn to nearby enemy champions scaling with your Max Health. The Burn stacks infinitely.

Spirit Link

40% of damage dealt to your ally is redirected to you, and 40% of healing they recieve is given to you as well.

Summoner's Roulette

After casting a Summoner Spell, gain a random new one that's on cooldown for 7s.

Symphony of War

Gain the Lethal Tempo and Conqueror Keystone Runes.

Tap Dancer

Your Attacks grant you 10 Move Speed, stacking infinitely. Gain AS equal to 10% of your MS.

Thief's Gloves

Gain random items each combat. Stats and damage from items is increased by 20%.

Trueshot Prodigy

When you damage a champion from far away, fire a Trueshot Barrage at them.

Ultimate Revolution

Once per round, refresh your Ultimate Ability after casting it.

Windspeaker's Blessing

Your Healing and Shielding also increases the target's Armor and Magic Resist for 3 seconds.

Wisdom of Ages

Gain 1 bonus level every other round, and an extra level per Augment round. Your max level is increased to 30.

Zhonya's Epiphany

Gain the Zhonya's Epiphany Summoner Spell. Zhonya's Epiphany puts you in Stasis for 3 seconds, rendering you Untargetable and Invulnerable for the duration but also unable to act, and resetting your basic ability cooldowns.

Gold Arena Augments

Allure of the Fox

Sniping an enemy charms them for 1s (8s cooldown)

Apex Inventor

Gain 200 Item Haste

Assimilation

Gain 5% of all enemy primary stats on takedown

Banner of Command

Active Spell: Increase your teammate's size and grant them 15% HP, AD, AP, and AS for 10s.

Cannon Fodder

You enter combat launching from a cannon.

Celestial Body

Gain 750 Health, but you deal 10% less damage.

Combo Master

Gain the Electrocute and Phase Rush Keystone Runes.

Dawnbringer's Resolve

Upon dropping below 50% health, heal for 30% max health over 3s.

Defensive Maneuvers

Gain the Defensive Maneuvers Summoner Spell. Defensive Maneuvers Casts both Summoner Barrier and Heal on you and your teammate.

Die Another Day

Gain the Die Another Day Summoner Spell. Die Another Day creates a zone where no unit can die for 4 seconds.

Dive Bomber

Your team's first death each round explodes, dealing massive damage.

Ethereal Weapon

Your Abilities apply on-hit effects.

Extendo Arm

Automatically fire a Blitzcrank hook every 12 seconds at a nearby enemy champion.

Feeling Lucky

Grants 2 random Silver augments

Firebrand

Your Attacks apply an infinitely stacking Burn, dealing damage over time.

Flicker

(Autocast): At start of combat and every 13 seconds, teleport to a random location within the arena and stealth for 1s. Your first stealth each round lasts 3.5s instead.

From Beginning to End

Gain the First Strike and Dark Harvest Keystone Runes.

In Perfect Tempo

(Autocast): Every 6s, cast Sona Q or Sona W at random.

Intimidating Aura

Enemies near you lose 25% Tenacity

It's Critical

Gain 40% Crit Chance.

Keystone Conjurer

Gain the Summon Aery and Arcane Comet Keystone Runes.

Lightning Strikes

Gain Attack Damage scaling with your Attack Speed.

Momentous Strike

Generates bonus MS while moving. At max MS, Lee Sin kick the first enemy you AA.

Mythical

You can buy any number of Mythic Items.

Nimble

Gain 30% Dodge Chance

OK Boomerang

(Autocast): Every 7s fire a boomerang at a nearby enemy

Outlaw's Grit

Your Movement Abilities grant you 15 Armor and Magic Resist. This stacks up to 5 times.

Parry

Root yourself: For 1s all incoming damage is reflected back to your attacker.

Perseverance

Gain hugely increased Health Regen, which is further increased while low on Health.

Phenomenal Evil

Permanently gain 1 Ability Power when you hit enemies with Abilities.

Plating

Gain 75 Armor

Rabble Rousing

Using an Ability heals you for 2% max Health.

Recursion

Gain 45 Ability Haste.

Restless Restoration

You constantly heal (based on your max Health) while moving, increased by distance travelled.

Runic Bulwark

Gain 75 Magic Resistance

Scoped Weapons

Gain 250 Attack Range, reduced to 150 for ranged characters.

Searing Dawn

Your Abilities mark enemies, causing them to take extra damage from your ally's next effect.

Shadow Drafting

You are stealthed while standing behind your ally, taking damage disables this for 2s

Shrink Ray

Your Attacks reduce an enemy's damage by 20% for 3 seconds.

Soul Siphon

Gain 20% crit chance, and 35% lifesteal on critical strikes.

Summoning Expert

Gain 200 Summoner Spell Haste.

Take the Wheel

Replace your current items with random ones of a higher tier. Gain random items instead of gold during buy phase.

Tank it or leave it

You can Critically Defend using your Crit Chance (max 60% chance), giving you a chance to reduce damage. Gain 20% Crit Chance.

The Brutalizer

Gain 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and 10 Lethality.

Thread the Needle

Gain 30% Armor Penetration and Magic Penetration.

Twice as Nice

Your Per Round Augments activate an additional time, on round start gain 100g or 500xp at random (twice) (affects Blood pact, Castle, Dawnbringer's Resolve, Fallen Aegis, Kamikaze, Repulsor, Ultimate Backup)

Unholy Grail

Damaging enemies with abilities stores 30% of the damage, your next heal or shield on an ally heals them for the stored amount

Vampirism

Gain 30% Spell Vamp

Vanish

Gain the Vanish Summoner Spell. Vanish turns you Invisible.

Vengeance

Gain massively increased damage and Omnivamp while your partner is dead.

Virtuoso's Flourish

Every 4th hit crits and deals bonus %missing health damage

Willing Sacrifice

When your ally drops below 30% Health, trade some of your health for a Shield on your ally.

With Haste

Gain Move Speed equal to double your Ability Haste.

Silver Arena Augments

Adaptive Consumer

AD and AP from items are converted to Adaptive Force.

Blue Buff

Gain a permanent Blue Buff

Blunt Force

Gain 10% Attack Damage.

Buckle Up

Spawn a Battle Sled on round start.

Buff Buddies

You gain permanent Red and Blue Buffs.

Castle

Gain the Castle Summoner Spell. Castle allows you to swap places with your ally.

Chemtech Soul

Gain Soul

Cloud Soul

Gain Soul

Contract Killer

Each round, mark an opponent to take 10% more damage and grant an extra 350 gold on death.

Deft

Gain 40% Attack Speed.

Don't Blink

Deal more damage to enemies the faster you are than them.

Double-Edged Sword

You deal 20% more damage and take 10% more damage

Electric Field

Casting a Summoner Spell damages all enemies within 450 range and grants you 10% movespeed for 3s.

Erosion

Damaging enemies shreds 2% Armor and Magic Resist for 4s. Stacks up to 20 times.

Evocation

Gain the Evocation Summoner Spell. Evocation lets you channel to restore Health and Mana.

Executioner

Deal 10% more damage to enemies below 50% health. Reset your basic abilities on takedown.

Fallen Aegis

Start combat with a Black Shield that blocks magic damage for 15s. Black Shield blocks Magic Damage and Immobilizing effects.

Fast Starter

For the first 10 seconds each round you have 40 Ability Haste and receive 15% less damage.

First Aid Kit

Gain 25% Heal and Shield Power.

Frost Wraith

Every 8 seconds, Automatically Root nearby enemies for 1 second.

Guilty Pleasure

Immobilizing enemy champions restores 5% max Health.

Hextech Soul

Gain Soul

Ice Cold

Your Slowing effects reduce Move Speed by an extra 100.

Infernal Soul

You gain the Infernal Soul, dealing bonus damage when you hit enemies with Abilities or Attacks.

Ionic Spark

Enemies who use abilities near you take damage equal to 100% of the mana cost

Juice Box

Each round, you and your teammate get an additional Juice for free.

Light 'em Up

Every 4th Attack deals additional magic damage.

Midnight Express

Automatically throw a lantern to your ally every 12 seconds. The lantern can be clicked to dash to you.

Mind to Matter

Increase max Health by half of your Mana.

Mountain Soul

You gain the Mountain Soul, gaining Shield after being out of combat for a short time.

Now You See Me

Gain the Houdini Summoner Spell Houdini teleports you back to the starting position of your last Movement Ability.

Ocean Soul

Gain the Ocean Soul, granting high Health and Mana regen after damaging enemies.

Red Buff

Gain a permanent Red Buff

Repulsor

On dropping below 60 or 30% Health, nearby enemies are Knocked Back.

Shadow Runner

After using a movement Ability or exiting Stealth, gain 300 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

SonicBoom

Buffing, Healing, or Shielding your ally deals damage and Slows enemies surrounding them.

Spontaneous Altruism

Every 10s your next heal/shield ability is increased by 30%.

Sweet Tooth

Grants 50 gold on healing from a plant, and the heal is increased by 50%.

Tormentor

Immobilizing enemy champions applies a Burn that deals damage over time, stacking infinitely.

Typhoon

Your Attacks fire a bolt at an additional target dealing reduced damage and applying on-hits.

Virtuous Cycle

Your Heals grant extra Shield and your Shields grant extra Healing.

Vulnerability

Your Item and damage over time effects can Critically Strike. Gain 20% Crit chance.

Warmup Routine

Active Summoner: Channel to increase damage this combat, up to 30% max.

Witchful Thinking