Riot Games' newest virtual music artist HEARSTEEL is set to debut their single PARANOIA next week and the hype around the boyband has been massive. Riot Games Music first posted about the band on X on October 16. Just looking at the replies it is clear that the reception has been extremely positive and fans are very excited to see some of their favorite champions take center stage. The post consisting of teaser art for HEARTSTEEL and a simple “NICE TO MEET YA.” has garnered 33.2 thousand likes, 11.4 thousand reposts, and 632 replies in less than three days.

NICE TO MEET YA. presave our song PARANOIA: https://t.co/3XYu8kMRFL pic.twitter.com/uMZ39W4E2S — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 16, 2023

The band featuring the voices of Baekhyun as Ezreal, Cal Scruby as Kayn, ØZI as Sett, and Tobi Lou as K'Sante has gotten fans expressing their expressing their excitement in the replies. Even professional League of Legends teams like NRG and SK Gaming have decided to join the fun, with NRG replying with “Googling “how to hold hands with six guys at once”” and SK replying with a gif of Ezreal's voice Beakhyun. The official Riot Games Music X account has also been replying to fans in character as members of the band which has only further increased fan interest and engagement for the band.

and since u asked so nicely, here’s everyone else – a 🩵 pic.twitter.com/0zgI6Hwidq — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 18, 2023

With HEARTSTEEL debuting their single next week, that makes now four virtual musical artists that Riot Games Music has in their pocket. With the Korean-inspired pop and EDM influences of girl group K/DA, the trap and R&B roots of hip-hop group True Damage, and the fantasy-driven power metal musings of heavy metal band Pentakill, HEARTSTEEL is a foray into a new musical genre for Riot Games Music.

That being said, expectations are sky-high for this genre-bending boy band. The 2023 League of Legends World Championship Anthem ‘GODS' featuring Korean girl group NewJeans was released to critical and commercial acclaim earlier this month. ‘GODS' has steadily been climbing the global charts since its initial release and as more attention is pulled in the direction of Riot Games Music, all the excitement around HEARTSTEEL is clear that Riot is capitalizing on all this hype well.

Riot’s latest virtual music group has a lot going for it and so far, the band shows a lot of promise to take Riot Games Music to new heights.

To see a full breakdown of the members of the band and the artists behind them you can learn here.