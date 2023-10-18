Riot Games revealed HEARTSTEEL, the long-awaited League of Legends boyband featuring Sett, K'Sante, Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, and Yone. Learn everything we know about HEARTSTEEL here.

Who is HEARTSTEEL?

HEARTSTEEL is a fictional band consisting of reimagined League of Legends champions Sett, K'Sante, Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, and Yone. They are “a group of dynamic daredevils dedicated to unapologetic individuality and bold, creative expression,” formed after each member failed their solo careers.

They debut with the single PARANOIA, which you can pre-save here. The music video will go live on the official League of Legends YouTube channel. PARANOIA goes up on Monday, October 23 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time across all digital streaming platforms.

HEARTSTEEL joins a number of virtual bands under Riot Games Music, which includes K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage. “Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games Entertainment. “The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life. HEARTSTEEL is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists. The ethos of HEARTSTEEL is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts – a philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games.”

HEARTSTEEL is also expected to perform live in the upcoming League of Legends World Championship Ceremony.

Ezreal – BAEKHYUN of EXO

“Ezreal first rose to stardom through a manufactured bubblegum-pop hit. As part of HEARTSTEEL, he’s found new freedom in controlling what he creates. Collaborating with BAEKHYUN of EXO, this charming vocalist takes inspiration from his fans around the world.”

BAEKHYUN plays HEARTSTEEL's vocalist Ezreal. Apart from being a member of EXO since its debut in 2012, he's also a member of the South Korean supergroup SuperM. EXO has found international success, even being touted as one of the biggest boybands in the world, and BAEKHYUN also found success in his solo career since he started pursuing it in 2019.

Sett – ØZI

“Sett is the founder and co-leader of HEARTSTEEL, who started the band after being dropped from his first label. Inspired by the bold, aggressive styles of hip-hop, Sett designed the group's outfits for the PARANOIA music video and collaborated with ØZI on his rap verse.”

LA-born and Taipei-raised ØZI is a star in the Mandarin music scene, widely praised for his versatility as a singer-songwriter, music production, performances, and creative direction. He debuted in 2018 with ØZI: The Album which received six nominations at the Golden Melody Awards, the most prestigious honors in Mandarin music, on top of ØZI himself being awarded Best New Artist. For HEARTSTEEL, he plays the rapper, founder, and co-leader Sett.

K'Sante – tobi lou

“As HEARTSTEEL’s co-leader, K’Sante uses his talents as a singer and creative director to shape the band’s vision. In collaboration with tobi lou, K’Sante’s emotionally-attuned lyricism draws inspiration from R&B and hip-hop.”

The Nigerian tobi lou plays co-leader and vocalist K'Sante. Based in Chicago, tobi lou has found a unique mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, harnessing these elements to produce music that stands out. His music videos are a treat to watch, too.

Kayn – Cal Scruby

“Kayn is a wildcard, channeling his rebellious streak through Rhaast, his onstage alter-ego. Kicked out of his former band, the multi-genre rapper and instrumentalist leans into everything new and experimental. Collaborating with Cal Scruby, Kayn pushes the envelope wherever he is.”

LA-based rapper Cal Scruby contributes to HEARTSTEEL as the rapper and instrumentalist Kayn. His previous collaborations include NFL, EA Sports, and Ciroc Vodka, all audiences of which enjoyed his wordplay, and unique visuals.

Aphelios

“As HEARTSTEEL’s primary instrumentalist and lyricist, Aphelios brings a quiet genius to the band’s songwriting and composition. Though he rarely speaks, his pursuit of musical perfection guides the group. With his array of instruments (and a little help from his twin sister Alune), Aphelios aims for new creative heights.”

Yone

“Once a producer on international pop hits, Yone grew disillusioned with the music industry’s idea of success. Now revitalized as part of HEARTSTEEL, Yone brings an analytical focus and sharp production skills to the band. His passion for electronic music and meticulous attention to detail shapes their sound.”

