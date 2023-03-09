Check out “The Gentle Flame” Milio, League of Legends’ newest enchanter, and his abilities here.

League of Legends Milio

League’s only male enchanter is expected to release in League of Legends Patch 13.6, and is now currently available on the PBE.

Milio Abilities

Passive – Fired Up

INNATE: Whenever Milio hits himself or an allied champion with an ability, he enchants the target for 4 seconds, causing their next basic attack or ability to deal 15% − 50% (based on level) of target’s AD bonus magic damage and apply a burn that deals [25 − 80 (based on level) (+ 20% AP) magic damage over 1.5 seconds.]

Subsequent applications have been found to only refresh the duration and will NOT stack. If applied via an auto attack, Spell Shields cannot block this damage.

Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick!

ACTIVE: Milio kicks a fireball in the target direction after a 0.25-second delay that knocks back and stuns the first enemy hit over 1 second. Upon collision, the ball then launches upward and falls toward the target’s location to explode, dealing magic damage to enemies within the area and slowing them for 1.5 seconds.If the primary target is a non-champion, the ball knocks them back further and creates a larger explosion on impact.

Milio cannot cast his other abilities during Ultra Mega Fire Kick’s delay.

Magic Damage: 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+ 90% AP)

Slow: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% (+ 5% per 100 AP)

W – Cozy Campfire

ACTIVE: Milio summons an empowerment zone at the target location for 6 seconds that follows the closest nearby allied champion at the cast location, including himself. Allied champions and Milio within the area gain increased base attack range and heal every 0.24 seconds over the duration.Cozy Campfire can be recast after 0.5 seconds while the zone is active.

RECAST: Milio commands the zone to follow himself or the target allied champion and places the recast on a 0.5-second static cooldown.Cozy Campfire may only grant Fired Up! upon being summoned and once every 3 seconds thereafter.

Increased Attack Range: 10 / 12.5 / 15 / 17.5 / 20%

Total Heal: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+ 15% AP)

E – Warm Hugs

ACTIVE: Milio wraps himself or the target allied champion in protective flames, granting them a shield and bonus movement speed for 2.5 seconds.

Milio periodically stocks a Warm Hugs charge, up to a maximum of 2.

Warm Hugs’ effects can stack up to 2 times.

Shield Strength: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 30% AP)

Bonus Movement Speed: 15 / 17.5 / 20 / 22.5 / 25%

R – Breath of Life

ACTIVE: Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames on himself and nearby allied champions, healing them, cleansing them of all non-airborne crowd control, and granting them 65% tenacity for 3 seconds.

Milio cannot cast Breath of Life while he is affected by cast-inhibiting crowd control.

Milio Skins

Classic Milio

“Milio is a warmhearted boy from Ixtal who has, despite his young age, mastered the fire axiom and discovered something new: soothing fire. With this newfound power, Milio plans to help his family escape their exile by joining the Yun Tal—just like his grandmother once did. Having traveled through the Ixtal jungles to the capital of Ixaocan, Milio now prepares to face the Vidalion and join the Yun Tal, unaware of the trials—and dangers—that await him.”

Faerie Court Milio

“An archmagus of the court wreathed in firefly familiars, Milio knows just about everything that happens within the palace walls. He may seem like a child, but fae are long-lived, and Milio has been a child far longer than others have been adults. Still, he is a friendly face who uses his power to safeguard the Queendom however he can.”