League of Legends Patch 13.6 is here! It brings the newest champion, Milio “the Gentle Flame,” along with some changes to shake up the bot lane meta.

League of Legends Patch 13.6 Notes

New Champion: Milio, the Gentle Flame

Passive – Fired Up

INNATE: Whenever Milio hits himself or an allied champion with an ability, he enchants the target for 4 seconds, causing their next basic attack or ability to deal 15% − 50% (based on level) of target’s AD bonus magic damage and apply a burn that deals [25 − 80 (based on level) (+ 20% AP) magic damage over 1.5 seconds.]

Subsequent applications have been found to only refresh the duration and will NOT stack. If applied via an auto attack, Spell Shields cannot block this damage.

Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick!

ACTIVE: Milio kicks a fireball in the target direction after a 0.25-second delay that knocks back and stuns the first enemy hit over 1 second. Upon collision, the ball then launches upward and falls toward the target’s location to explode, dealing magic damage to enemies within the area and slowing them for 1.5 seconds.If the primary target is a non-champion, the ball knocks them back further and creates a larger explosion on impact.

Milio cannot cast his other abilities during Ultra Mega Fire Kick’s delay.

Magic Damage: 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+ 90% AP)

Slow: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% (+ 5% per 100 AP)

W – Cozy Campfire

ACTIVE: Milio summons an empowerment zone at the target location for 6 seconds that follows the closest nearby allied champion at the cast location, including himself. Allied champions and Milio within the area gain increased base attack range and heal every 0.24 seconds over the duration.Cozy Campfire can be recast after 0.5 seconds while the zone is active.

RECAST: Milio commands the zone to follow himself or the target allied champion and places the recast on a 0.5-second static cooldown.Cozy Campfire may only grant Fired Up! upon being summoned and once every 3 seconds thereafter.

Increased Attack Range: 10 / 12.5 / 15 / 17.5 / 20%

Total Heal: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+ 15% AP)

E – Warm Hugs

ACTIVE: Milio wraps himself or the target allied champion in protective flames, granting them a shield and bonus movement speed for 2.5 seconds.

Milio periodically stocks a Warm Hugs charge, up to a maximum of 2.

Warm Hugs’ effects can stack up to 2 times.

Shield Strength: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 30% AP)

Bonus Movement Speed: 15 / 17.5 / 20 / 22.5 / 25%

R – Breath of Life

ACTIVE: Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames on himself and nearby allied champions, healing them, cleansing them of all non-airborne crowd control, and granting them 65% tenacity for 3 seconds.

Milio cannot cast Breath of Life while he is affected by cast-inhibiting crowd control.

Champion Changes

Ashe

Passive – Frost Shot Damage against Frosted Enemies: 110% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance) >>> 115% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance)



Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 12 seconds at all ranks

R – Falling Star / The Skies Descent Stardust Requirement for The Skies Descend: 75 >>> 100 Falling Star Stun Duration: 1.25 seconds >>> 1 second Falling Star Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100 The Skies Descend Knock Up Duration: 1.25 seconds >>> 1 second The Skies Descend Cast Range: 1250 >>> 1100



Dr. Mundo

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 >>> 7 Health Regeneration Scaling: 0.55 >>> 0.5

W – Heart Zapper Recast Timer: 1 second >>> 0.5 second

E – Blunt Force Trauma Damage to Jungle Monsters: 150% >>> 200%



Galio

W – Shield of Durand Magic Damage Reduction: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) >>> 25/30/35/40/45% (+12% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) Physical Damage Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (+4% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP) >>> 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% (+6% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP)

E – Justice Punch Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds



Talon

Base Stats Mana: 377 >>> 400

Passive – Blade’s End Damage: 75-255 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) >>> 80-280 (based on level) (+210% bonus AD)

W – Rake Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70



Vayne

Passive – Night Hunter Bonus Movement Speed: 30 >>> 45

Q – Tumble Bonus Physical Damage: 60/65/70/75/80% AD >>> 75/85/95/105/115% AD Empowered Attack Duration: 7 seconds >>> 3 seconds

W – Silver Bolts Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8/10/12% target’s maximum health >>> 6/7/8/9/10% target’s maximum health



Veigar

Base Stats Base Health: 575 >>> 550 Base Armor: 21 >>> 18

W – Dark Matter Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% AP) >>> 85/140/195/250/305 (+100% AP)



Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds >>> 6.5 seconds at all ranks Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/60/70/80/90/100 Unattached Missile Speed: 1000 >>> 850 Enhanced Missile Speed: 1900 >>> 1650 Max Range (in a straight line): 2000 >>> 1725

R – Final Chapter Overheal Shield Duration: 3 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds (Note: the shield will last the full duration of the spell (3.5 seconds) plus this amount of time) Best Friend Bonus Resistances: 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor & Magic Resistance >>> REMOVED



Item Changes

Bloodthirster

Shield: 180-450 (180 up to level 9, then +30 per level) >>> 100-400 (100 up to level 8, then +30 per level)

Nashor’s Tooth

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3200

Recipe: Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Amplifying Tome >>> Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Fiendish Codex

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Navori Quickblades

Cooldown Reduction on Autos: 15% of remaining cooldown >>> 12% of remaining cooldown

Rune Changes

Legend: Bloodline

Life Steal per Stack: 0.4% >>> 0.35%

Max Health on 15 Stacks: 100 >>> 85

Lethal Tempo

Attack Speed for Ranged Users: 30-54% (maxed at level 12) >>> 24-54% (maxed at level 18)

Drake Changes

Hextech Drake

Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% >>> 7.5/15/22.5/30%

Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds >>> 40% (30% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds

Infernal Drake

Bonus AD and AP: 6/12/18/24% >>> 5/10/15/20%

Mountain Drake

Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 9/18/27/36% >>> 8/16/24/32%

Ocean Drake

Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% >>> 2.5/5/7.5/9%

ARAM Changes

Buffs

Corki: Damage Received: 100% >>> 95%

Maokai: Damage Received: 110% >>> 105%

Xerath: Damage Received: 105% >>> 100%

Nerfs

Annie: Damage Received: 100% >>> 105%

Azir: Damage Dealt: 110% >>> 105%

Diana: Damage Received: 95% >>> 100%

Jarvan IV: Damage Dealt: 105% >>> 100%

Kai’Sa: Damage Dealt: 105% >>> 100%

Master Yi: Damage Dealt: 105% >>> 100%

Turret Changes

Turret Starting Armor and MR: 75 >>> 60

League of Legends Patch 13.6 Skins

The new Faerie Court skin line which includes Faerie Queen Karma, Faerie Court Katarina (+ Prestige), Faerie Court Seraphine, Faerie Court Fiora, Faerie Court Kalista, Faerie Court Ezreal, and Faerie Court Milio will be available on March 23, 2023. Ashen Guardian Shen will be available alongside them.

Bugfixes and Quality of Life Changes

QoL Changes

Viego will now gain max stun stacks when possessing Annie

To reflect the significantly shorter cooldown, Viego no longer tracks the cooldown of Azir passive between possessions.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the rune recommender wasn’t properly changing recommendations for the position you selected for multi-position champions.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s ultimate, Final Chapter, to not heal her through her Passive.

Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi’s ultimate SFX to play too loudly.

Fixed a bug that caused EDG Yuumi’s SFX to not play on most of her emotes.

Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi’s final wave to not display the trophy VFX.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s Passive heal expiration SFX to not play.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s Passive to sometimes not activate Summon Aery when attaching to an ally after using a charged basic attack.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s Yuubee skin E SFX to play too loudly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Bewitching Yuumi’s emote and death SFX to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s ultimate to not track the player’s mouse correctly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi’s Q slow effect to not decay if Yuumi is not attached.

Fixed a bug that was causing Rift Herald to continually charge when its aggro was getting reset.

Fixed a bug that was causing the “Get on My Level” Challenge to gain progress for takedowns that did not meet the Challenge requirements.

Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s W VFX to not follow targeted enemies’ movements.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Aurelion Sol’s W to be immediately canceled if used against a wall.

Fixed a bug that was causing Vex’s Passive enhanced auto attack to proc multiple times during Aurelion Sol’s W.

Fixed a bug that was causing K’Sante’s auto attack after his third Q to now perform an empowered marked attack.

Fixed a bug that was causing K’Sante’s W be to activateable during the summoner spell mark/dash.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Sion’s R to be interrupted by ally CC.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Undo function in shop to lower total mana if biscuits were in the player’s inventory.

Fixed a bug that was causing Lucian’s VFX when hitting an enemy with W and R to not be displayed.

Fixed a bug that was causing Rengar’s Q to ignore the blinding effect from Teemo’s Q.

Fixed a bug that was causing several of Kalista’s VOs to not play.

Fixed a bug that was causing Kennen’s E to deal 100% damage to jungle monsters instead of 65% of the usual damage.

Fixed a bug that was causing Kai’Sa’s spawn animation to not show her shield VFX at the start of the game.

Skin Adjustments

Pulsefire Ezreal’s Thruster particles are no longer displaced when casting Trueshot Barrage

Broken Covenant Cho’Gath and Shan Hai Scrolls Cho’Gath Passive heal VFX are now unique

Championship Kalista: Restored VFX overlay appearing on the platform near the end of recall animation

Broken Covenant Rakan’s eyebrows were updated to better match ones from the Splash art

Other Changes in League of Legends Patch 13.6

There are other changes involving Blind Pick, The Bilgewater Clash, Competitive LP Gains, and notes regarding the 32-bit deprecation that can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 13.6 Notes.