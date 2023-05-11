Check out the changes to Champions and Game Systems in League of Legends Patch 13.10.
League of Legends Patch 13.10 is scheduled for May 17th, 2023.
Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison outlined these changes and provided some context.
“We’d like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content,” said Riot Phroxzon.
“We want to find the best balance between ensuring Split 1 is in a balanced state for end of split climbs and Summer Split & Worlds are in a balanced state for Pro. This led us to decide that 13.10 would be the best patch to deliver Midseason.”
Champion and Game System Adjustments
Game System Adjustments
Pre-14 Minion Speed
- After the first wave and before 14 minutes, side lane minions gain increased movement speed, matching the time it takes for two opposing minion waves to meet at the midpoint of top lane and bottom lane, with the time it takes for the middle lane.
- Minions that are targeting towers now ignore “call for help” signals against enemy champions.
Blastcone Spawn Timer
- Spawn timer increased 5:00-5:30 >>> 9:00-9:30 minutes
Homeguard Timer
- Timer reduced 20:00 >>> 14:00 minutes
Fountain Mana Regeneration
- Mana regeneration per tick increased 2.1% >>> 3.1% maximum mana
Tower Plating Durability
- Champions’ basic attack now deals 100% base AD (+100% bonus AD) (+60% AP) instead of 100% base AD (+ the higher of 100% bonus AD or 60% AP).
- Bulwark bonus resistances per stack increased 0-180 >>> 45-225 (based on number of nearby enemy champions)
Oracle Lens
- Radius reduced 750 flat >>> 600-750 (based on level)
- Duration reduced 10 >>> 6 seconds
- Cooldown increased 120-60 >>> 160-100 (based on average champion level)
- Now stores up to two charges.
Unleashed Teleport
- Timer reduced 14:00 >>> 10:00 minutes
Champion Changes
Neeko Jungle
- Q – Blooming Burst bonus monster damage increased 30/40/50/60/70 >>> 35/50/65/80/95
- W – Shapesplitter bonus monster damage increased 50 >>> 75
- R – Pop Blossom AP ratio increased 100% >>> 120%
Akshan
- Dirty Fighting adjustments:
- Damage now has a +60% AP ratio
- Shield strength reduced to use level growth instead of linear interpolation
- Avengerang bonus move speed now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio
Kalista
- Rend buffs:
- Damage now has a +20% AP ratio per spear
- Slow now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio
Kindred
- Wolf’s Frenzy damage now has a 20% AP ratio
- Mounting Dread slow now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio
Vayne
- Tumble damage now has a 50% AP ratio
