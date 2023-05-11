Check out the changes to Champions and Game Systems in League of Legends Patch 13.10.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 is scheduled for May 17th, 2023.

Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison outlined these changes and provided some context.

“We’d like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content,” said Riot Phroxzon.

“We want to find the best balance between ensuring Split 1 is in a balanced state for end of split climbs and Summer Split & Worlds are in a balanced state for Pro. This led us to decide that 13.10 would be the best patch to deliver Midseason.”

Champion and Game System Adjustments

Game System Adjustments

Pre-14 Minion Speed

After the first wave and before 14 minutes, side lane minions gain increased movement speed, matching the time it takes for two opposing minion waves to meet at the midpoint of top lane and bottom lane, with the time it takes for the middle lane.

Minions that are targeting towers now ignore “call for help” signals against enemy champions.

Blastcone Spawn Timer

Spawn timer increased 5:00-5:30 >>> 9:00-9:30 minutes

Homeguard Timer

Timer reduced 20:00 >>> 14:00 minutes

Fountain Mana Regeneration

Mana regeneration per tick increased 2.1% >>> 3.1% maximum mana

Tower Plating Durability

Champions’ basic attack now deals 100% base AD (+100% bonus AD) (+60% AP) instead of 100% base AD (+ the higher of 100% bonus AD or 60% AP).

Bulwark bonus resistances per stack increased 0-180 >>> 45-225 (based on number of nearby enemy champions)

Oracle Lens

Radius reduced 750 flat >>> 600-750 (based on level)

Duration reduced 10 >>> 6 seconds

Cooldown increased 120-60 >>> 160-100 (based on average champion level)

Now stores up to two charges.

Unleashed Teleport

Timer reduced 14:00 >>> 10:00 minutes

Champion Changes

Neeko Jungle

Q – Blooming Burst bonus monster damage increased 30/40/50/60/70 >>> 35/50/65/80/95

W – Shapesplitter bonus monster damage increased 50 >>> 75

R – Pop Blossom AP ratio increased 100% >>> 120%

Akshan

Dirty Fighting adjustments: Damage now has a +60% AP ratio Shield strength reduced to use level growth instead of linear interpolation Avengerang bonus move speed now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio



Kalista

Rend buffs: Damage now has a +20% AP ratio per spear Slow now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio



Kindred

Wolf’s Frenzy damage now has a 20% AP ratio

Mounting Dread slow now has a 5% per 100 AP ratio

Vayne

Tumble damage now has a 50% AP ratio

Check out the other changes coming along with this patch:

