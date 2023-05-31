League of Legends Patch 13.11 is meaty with the Rell and Ivern reworks, DRX Worlds skins, and some housekeeping after the 13.10 changes.

League of Legends Patch 13.11 Notes

Rell Midscope Update

Base Stats

Attack Speed: 0.55 >>> 0.625

Attack Speed Growth: 0.02 >>> 0.015

Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 3

Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 >>> 1

Movement Speed: 335 >>> 330

Passive – Break the Mold

Passive Duration: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 10% >>> 2.5%

newStacks On Stacks: Armor and Magic Resist shred now stacks up to 5 times per target. All of Rell’s abilities will also apply a stack of her Passive

Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 5-12 (based on level) >>> 1.25-2.5 (based on level)

newDeath Proof Magnets: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the Passive buff, even if the target dies

removedRode Off: Passive no longer deals bonus magic damage on hit

removedInto The: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the Passive duration on all targets

removedSunset: Passive no longer applies to minions

Q – Shattering Strike

Stunning Strike: Q now stuns all targets hit for 0.75 seconds

removedWho Needs Heals Anyway: Q no longer heals Rell or her allies

Range: 685 units in front of Rell, 150 behind Rell >>> 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind Rell

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+50% AP) >>> 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)

Cast Time: 0.35 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds

newJungle Rell?: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps

newA Swing and a (Hopefully) Hit: When Rell casts Q, she moves 100 units forward as she takes a step to swing

removedAll The Damages: On old Rell, Q did reduced damage to enemies after the first, and only applied passive to the first enemy hit. Now it does full damage and applies passive to all enemies hit

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

newDismounted Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35%

newDismounted Bonus Attack Range: Gain 75 Attack Range

Dismounted Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10% >>> 12%

Dismounted Movement Speed : Reduced to 280 flat >>> Reduced by 15% (Note: this will be a nerf early game and a buff late game.)

removedCan’t Stop Me Now: Rell no longer has a movement speed cap while dismounted

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+60%AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP)

Shield Value: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% maximum health)

Maximum Slide Distance: 375 >>> 320

AoE Radius Form: 200 >>> 180

Jump Range: 500 >>> 400

Knock Up Duration: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds

Slidespeed: 85% of jump speed >>> 100% of jump speed

newActually Jungle Rell Though…: Now deals 250% damage to jungle camps

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

removedMounted Bonus Movement Speed: Rell no longer gains bonus passive movement speed while mounted.

Initial Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/45/40/45% for 3.5 seconds >>> 30% that rapidly decays over 1 second

E – Attract and Repel

newPassive – Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5/8/11/14/17/20/24/28/32/36/40/45/50 move speed while mounted at levels 1-13, reduced by 50% in combat.

newActive – Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Movement Speed up to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 30/35/40/45/50% toward enemies or each other. Additionally, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explodes in an area for 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% AP) (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% Maximum Health Damage)

Ivern Midscope Update

Q – Rootcaller

Jump for Joy!: Ivern can now recast Q to jump directly to the target, while Ivern and allies can issue an attack command to move to their auto attack range’s distance away from the target.

Cast Range: 1100 >>> 1150

Non-Epic Change: Q’s cooldown is now reduced by 50% when used on non-Epic monsters.

W – Brushmaker

Redefining Death Bush: Brushmaker’s Passive bonus magic damage on-hit when exiting the brush for 3 seconds now applies to ally champions.

Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% Ivern’s AP)

Brush Spawn Vision Duration: 3 seconds >>> 8 seconds

Brush Duration: 30 seconds >>> Up to a maximum of 45 seconds or until your team loses vision inside of them

Lookie!: Auto attacks empowered with Brushmaker now have a special visual effect to reflect the on-hit damage (note: this change is visual only).

E – Triggerseed

Change: If, when the shield detonates, there are no enemies that are hit by the detonation and the shield has not been broken, the duration of the shield is renewed.

R – Daisy

Daisy Attack Range: 125 >>> 175

Daisy HP Regeneration: 0 >>> 2.5 health per second

Daisy Movement Speed: 420 >>> 440

Daisy Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Daisy’s Bonus Attack Speed: 30/50/70 >>> 30/45/60

Daisy, Slam! Damage: 100% of Daisy’s AD (+20% AP) >>> 40/60/80 (+100% of Daisy’s AD) (+20% AP)

Buff Sharing

Buff Wisps

When a Jungler kills Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel while their Smite is fully upgraded, they will still receive the camp’s buff, but in addition a Buff Wisp will be dropped at the camp’s spawn point. An ally can pick it up by walking within the Wisp’s radius within 1 minute of the camp dying before it disappears. Note: You do not need to Smite the camp at any time in order for the Buff Wisp to drop, but Smite MUST be fully upgraded.

If a player that is not the Jungler kills the Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel BUT the Jungler’s Smite is fully upgraded, then a Buff Wisp will still drop, but it will only be visible to the allied Jungler. It will still only remain for 1 minute.

Champion Changes

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike Magic Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)



Amumu

W – Despair Base Damage per Tick (0.5 seconds): 10 >>> 7



Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer Bonus Attack Damage: 5/10/15/20/25/30 >>> 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27



Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 80/85/90/95/100 Magic Damage per Tick (0.25 seconds): 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (6.25% AP) >>> 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (5% AP)



Azir

Q – Conquering Sands Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 seconds >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

W – Arise! Summon Range: 500 >>> 525 Magic Damage: 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) >>> 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118 (+60% AP)



Jinx

Base Stats Attack Speed Growth: 1.36 >>> 1



Kalista

Base Stats Base Health: 574 >>> 600 Health Regeneration: 3.75 >>> 4 Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.75 Attack Damage: 66 >>> 61 Attack Damage Growth: 3.75 >>> 3.25

Passive – Martial Poise You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Kalista’s basic attacks no longer miss if a target leaves vision. Damage Dealt On-Hit: 90% of total AD >>> 100% of total AD

Q – Pierce Physical Damage: 20/85/150/215/280 (+100% AD) >>> 20/85/150/215/280 (+105% AD)

E – Rend Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds >>> 8 seconds at all ranks Physical Damage Per Extra Stack: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP) >>> 8/12/16/20/24 (+25/30/35/40/45% AD) (+20% AP)



Rek’Sai

Passive – Fury of the Xer’Sai Tremor Sense Refresh Rate: 1.5 seconds >>> 1 second Heal with Maximum Fury: 20-190 (based on level) >>> [15 (+20 for every 3 levels)] + [2% (+2% Maximum HP for every 3 levels)]

Q – Queen’s Wrath (Unburrowed) Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels >>> 4/3.5/3/2.5/2 based on rank Buff Duration: 5 seconds >>> 3 seconds newHit and Buff: Basic attacks now refresh the buff duration of Queen’s Wrath removedNot So Fast: Q’s buff no longer ends prematurely if Rek’Sai is Burrowed for more than 1.5 seconds.

Q – Queen’s Wrath (Burrowed) Reveal Duration: 2.5 seconds >>> 5 seconds

W – Unburrow QoL Update: Targeted range increased to match untargeted range. (Note: This will mean that the optimization where it was better to line Rek’Sai up to the edge of your knock up and press W at the perfect time instead of just clicking on the opponent has been removed.)



Renekton

E – Slice and Dice Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R – Dominus Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks >>> 120/100/80 seconds Magic Damage Per Tick (0.5 seconds): 25/50/75 >>> 30/60/90



Twisted Fate

W – Pick A Card Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 6 seconds at all ranks



Item Changes

Ardent Censer

Bonus Attack Speed: 15-30% (based on target’s level) >>> 20%

Duskblade of Drakkthar

Nightstalker Bonus Ability Damage: 0-15% (based on target’s missing health) >>> 0-20% (based on target’s missing health)

Maximum Bonus Damage Health Threshold: 20% remaining health >>> 30% remaining health

Echoes of Helia

Passive Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (levels 1-18) >>> 20-80 (levels 6-18)

Passive Damage Per Shard: 30-200 (levels 1-18) >>> 30-180 (levels 6-18)

Galeforce

Active Damage: 150-350 (based on level) (+250% critical strike chance) >>> 150-350 (based on level) (+200% critical strike chance)

Maximum Execution Damage: 160% >>> 150%

Kraken Slayer

Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical

Change: 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) >>> 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% AD) (+60% AP)

Moonstone Renewer

Chain Heal: 20-35% (based on ally’s level) >>> 20-40% (based on ally’s level)

Single Heal: 15-25% (based on ally’s level) >>> 15-30% (based on ally’s level)

Navori Quickblades

Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 65

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Transcendence Cooldown Reduction: 12% >>> 15%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Attack Damage

Runaan’s Hurricane

On-Hit Damage: 30 >>> 15

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 60-170 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP) >>> 80-190 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP)

Damage to Minions Modifier: 220% >>> 250%

Stormrazor

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Change: 25 (+65% Total AD) (+50% AP) >>> 15 (+60% Total AD) (+50% AP)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Bonus Lethality at Maximum Stacks: 8-20 (based on level) >>> 3-12 (based on level)

Distance Per Stack: 45 >>> 55 (Note: this equates to roughly 20% slower stack generation.)

Youmuu’s Wake (Ornn item for Youmuu’s Ghostblade)

Ability Haste: 25 >>> 20

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Bel’Veth: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Quinn: 0% Attack Speed Scaling >>> 2.5% Attack Speed Scaling

Tristana: 100% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken

Olaf: 95% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Mordekaiser: 105% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

Samira: 105% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

Vayne: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Irelia: 0 Ability Haste >>> 20 Ability Haste

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol: 0 Ability Haste >>> -20 Ability Haste

Vladimir: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 95% Damage Dealt

Pyke: 85% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Kayn: 105% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Bard: 80% Damage Taken >>> 85% Damage Taken

Galio: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

LeBlanc: 110% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Adjustments

Ashe: -20 Ability Haste >>> -30 Ability Haste, 115% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

New Skins – DRX Worlds 2022 Skins

DRX Aatrox (+ Prestige), DRX Akali, DRX Ashe, DRX Caitlyn, DRX Kindred, and DRX Maokai will be available on June 1, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.