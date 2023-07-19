League of Legends Patch 13.14 is a meaty update, adding the new 2v2v2v2 game mode Arena, six Soul Fighter skins, and the new champion Naafiri.

League of Legends Patch 13.14 Notes

Jump To: Champion Changes | Item Changes | Other Changes | Bugs and QoL Changes

New Champion – Naafiri

Check out the abilities of the newest champion, Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites, here.

Champion Changes

Aatrox

Q – The Darkin Blade First Cast Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+60/65/70/75/80% AD) >>> 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) (Note: This will be a buff at 0/100/100/100/100 AD. The 2nd cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the 3rd cast will still deal 50% more.) Minion Damage Modifier: 55% >>> 55/60/65/70% (levels 1/6/11/16)



Diana

W – Pale Cascade Shield Strength: 40/55/70/85/100 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) (+9% bonus health) Magic Damage per Orb: 18/30/42/54/66 (+15% AP) >>> 18/30/42/54/66 (+18% AP)

E – Lunar Rush Magic Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50%) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+60%)



Hecarim

W – Spirit Of Dread Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 >>> 5/10/15/20/25



Jax

E – Counter Strike Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds >>> 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds

R – Grandmaster-at-arms Mana Cost: 50 >>> 100



Karthus

Q – Lay Waste Magic Damage: 45/62.5/80/97.5/115 (+35% AP) >>> 43/61/79/97/115 (+35% AP) Monster Damage Modifier: 95% >>> 100%

E – Defile Mana Restoration on Enemy Takedown: 15/25/35/45/55 >>> 10/20/30/40/50



Kindred

Base Stats Base Health: 580 >>> 610 Base Armor: 26 >>> 29

Q – Dance Of Arrows Physical Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% bonus AD) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+75% bonus AD) Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 9 seconds



Lissandra

Passive – Iceborn Subjugation Thrall Movement: Thralls will stop at final frames before exploding >>> Thralls will continue to chase down their targets until they explode NEW: Thralls will now follow enemies into Brush if they were already being chased down by the Thrall NEW: Thralls are revealed to enemies through Fog of War

Q – Ice Shard Slow Application: Q will slow the first enemy hit >>> Q will now slow all enemies hit Ice Shard Missile: Q will cast from position post-cast rather than pre-cast

R – Frozen Tomb Heal Amount: 90/140/190 (+25% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) >>> 100/150/200 (+55% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) (Note: Maximum heal value will be at 30% or less health now instead of 0% health.) Damage and Slow Application Cadence: 4 times per second >>> 16 times per second Dash Interactions: Updated logic slightly around stopping dashes



Milio

Passive – Fired Up! Burn Damage: 25-80 (based on level) (+20% AP) >>> 15-50 (based on level) (+20% AP)

E – Warm Hugs Bonus Movement Speed: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% >>> 12/14/16/18/20%



Rek'Sai

W – Un-burrow Physical Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+80% bonus AD)

E – Furious Bite Physical Damage: 55/60/65/70/75 (+85% bonus AD) >>> 5/10/15/20/25 (+70% total AD)



Rell

Base Stats Base Armor: 39 >>> 36

Passive – Break The Mold Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 3% >>> 2% Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 1.25-3 (based on champion level) >>> 0.8-2 (based on champion level) Maximum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 15% >>> 10%



Rengar

Base Stats Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 7 >>> 6

Q – Savagery Critical Strike Damage Conversion: 95% >>> 75%



Shaco

Q – Deceive Bonus Physical Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+60% bonus AD) Backstab Bonus Critical Strike Damage: 40% >>> 55%

R – Hallucinate Prowler's Claw Bugfix: Prowler's Claw's passive will now properly be applied to Shaco's clone

Bugfixes Not So Fast Dragon: Shaco boxes will no longer instantly die to Hextech Dragon’s lightning AoE Zip Zap No More: Zeri’s Q bullets will now deal the correct amount of damage to Shaco’s boxes



Shyvana

Q – Twin Bite Bonus Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80% AD (+25% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100% AD (+25% AP) NEW: Shyvana's next 2 attacks have 40/45/50/55/60% increased attack speed Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

E – Flame Breath Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit vs Marked Targets: 3% of target's maximum health >>> 3% of target's maximum health (+1% per 100 bonus AD)



Volibear

Passive – The Relentless Storm Lightning Claws Magic Damage: 11-60 (based on level) (+40% AP) >>> 11-60 (based on level) (+50% AP)

Q – Thundering Smash QoL Update: Removed a hitch in Volibear's auto attacks after stunning at high attack speeds.

W – Frenzied Maul Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of missing health) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/11/14/17/20% of missing health)



Xerath

Base Stats Base Mana: 459 >>> 400

Passive – Mana Surge Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 16 seconds NEW: Mana Surge's cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds upon killing a unit NEW: Hitting Turrets will now proc Mana Surge

R – Rite Of The Arcane Number of Casts: 3/4/5 >>> 4/5/6 Magic Damage: 200/250/300 (+45% AP) >>> 180/230/280 (+40% AP) NEW: If a champion is hit with a bolt, successive bolts will deal an additional 20/25/30 (+5% AP) damage (Note: This applies to any number of champions hit with a bolt, so whether you hit one or five you will only receive up to one stack per cast.)



Zyra

Passive – Garden Of Thorns Plant Damage from AoE Spells: 4 >>> 3 Plant Damage from Ranged Auto Attacks: 4 >>> 5 Plant Damage to Monsters: 150% damage to non-Epic monsters >>> 40-100 bonus magic damage to all monsters (scales with champion level)

W – Rampant Growth Seeds on First Rank-Up: 1 >>> 2

E – Grasping Roots Flash Interaction: E no longer locks Zyra out of using Flash during the cast time

R – Stranglethorns Damage Application Cadence: 4 times per second >>> 16 times per second Casting Logic: Zyra will walk to the position at which her R was cast >>> Zyra will immediately cast her R at its maximum range



Item Changes

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 20% of total cooldown >>> 5% (+40% of total Lethality) (Note: This will be a buff at Mythic item + Axiom Arc, scaling up to ~40% at full build.)

Galeforce

Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 120 seconds

Infinity Edge

Attack Damage: 70 >>> 65

Critical Strike Damage: 35% >>> 45%

Prowler's Claw

Lethality: 15 >>> 18

Randuin's Omen

Critical Strike Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 25%

Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3400 gold >>> 3300 gold

Health: 300 >>> 350

Spirit Visage

Magic Resistance: 50 >>> 60

Statikk Shiv

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 30%

Electroshock Minion Damage: 250-450 (based on level) >>> 250-350 (250 + 25 per level starting at level 7, then +12.5 per level at level 11 >>> 250 + 10 per level starting at level 9)

Sterak's Gage

Total Cost: 3100 gold >>> 3000 gold

Health: 400 >>> 450

Trinity Force

Attack Speed: 35% >>> 33%

Attack Damage per Stack: 4% >>> 3% + 3% (Note: This is just 6%)

Maximum Threefold Strike Stacks: 5 >>> 3 (Note: Maximum AD decreased from 20% to 18%.)

Summoner Spell Changes

Ghost

Duration: 10 seconds >>> 15 seconds

REMOVED: Ghost no longer extends its duration by 4-7 seconds upon getting a takedown

Jungle Changes

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff)

Burn True Damage: 10-78 (linear scaling based on level) >>> 10-75 (remains at 10 damage for levels 1-5, then increases in increments of 5 per level)

Melee Slow: 10/15/20% (levels 1/6/11) >>> 5/10/15/20% (levels 1/6/11/16)

Ranged Slow: 5/7.5/10% (levels 1/6/11) (Note: Unchanged)

Crest of Insight (Blue Buff)

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 5/10/15/20 (levels 1/6/11/16)

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Aphelios: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Ashe: 85% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt

Vi: 0 Ability Haste >>> 10 Ability Haste

Quinn: 0 Tenacity >>> 20% Tenacity

Nerfs

Ezreal: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 95% Damage Dealt

Nautilus: 108% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Rek'Sai: 85% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Renekton: 105% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Ryze: 90% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken

Sona: 90% Healing Done >>> 85% Healing Done, 90% Shielding Done >>> 85% Shielding Done

QoL Changes

Holding the mute button on the scoreboard will now mute all communications for that player

Custom game lobbies for Summoner’s Rift will now only display a player’s highest Summoner’s Rift rank instead of including TFT rank

Ranked-related challenges have been adjusted to match the new split structure. Now, ranked-related challenges (Ex: get to gold in the ranked season, etc.) will be progressable twice a year

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Yorick’s ghouls’ leaping attacks after hitting his E and his Maiden’s basic attacks would incorrectly apply lifesteal

Fixed a bug where the ranked game count on the end-of-game screen wasn’t reset with ranked resets. This will go into effect when Split 2 begins.

Fixed a bug where Ivern's W on-hit would proc on structures

Fixed a bug where a player’s creep score number on the scoreboard would become desynced

Fixed a bug where Samira could recast her Q while it was on cooldown when using it immediately after her passive attack

Fixed several VFX issues that were occurring with Ivern

Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho could gain Voidborn Resilience stacks while the user was dead

Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’ VO update to not play correctly

Fixed a bug that allowed Kindred to re-mark targets before their hunt timer came off of cooldown

Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to not have vision of Bard’s chimes

Fixed a bug that was causing Rageknife to disable Yasuo and Yone’s passives

Fixed a bug that was causing Aphelios’s Gravitum slow VFX to not correctly rotate around the target

Fixed a bug that was causing Samira’s taunt to not grant her a style point upon hitting an enemy

Fixed a bug that was causing Rek’Sai’s R to not activate Sheen

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Sylas’ E2 to launch in an unintended direction

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s Brittle attack could cancel Irelia’s W

Fixed a bug that was causing Teemo’s passive activation and deactivation VFX to not correctly appear

Fixed a bug that was causing monsters to repeat animations when they were knocked up

Fixed a bug that was causing Spear of Shojin’s passive to grant some champions’ ultimates Ability Haste

Fixed a bug that was causing Jhin’s W VFX to not appear correctly if the target was displaced after being rooted

Fixed abug that was causing jungle companions to occasionally not kill minions that they should normally kill

Fixed a bug that was allowing Sona’s W to to grant a stack of Accelerando from her passive after she purchased Moonstone

Fixed a bug that was allowing Milio’s W to trigger the Guardian rune from outside of its intended range

Fixed a bug that did not allow Udyr to proc Hail of Blades with the first E empowered attack

Fixed a bug that was causing yellow trinket to have an incorrect cooldown timer

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Dark Star Lux/Cosmic Lux’s staff would reset position during Taunt (Ctrl+2) loop transition.

Fixed a bug where Elementalist Lux’s Prismatic Barrier (W) VFX trail would render behind environment objects.

Fixed a bug where Elementalist Lux’s Light Binding (Q) orb would render behind the turret.

Fixed a bug where Sand Wraith Pyke’s Ghostwater Dive (W) was displaying Base Skin’s VFX.

Fixed a bug where the on-hit critical strike VFX of Mecha Kingdoms Sett was using Base critical strike VFX.

Fixed a bug where Obsidian Dragon Sett’s Recall (B) VFX was rendering in front of impassable terrain.

Fixed a bug where Dunkmaster Darius’s Attack2 animation was using his classic skin on-hit VFX.

Upcoming Skins

Soul Fighter Samira, Soul Fighter Sett, Soul Fighter Lux, Soul Fighter Pyke, Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke, Soul Fighter Naafiri, and Star Guardian Senna will be available July 20, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.