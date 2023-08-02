Five new Cameos arrive with League of Legends Patch 13.15's Arena adjustments!
League of Legends Patch 13.15 – Arena Adjustments
In case you're looking for the full League of Legends Patch 13.15 Notes, find them here.
New Cameos
- Evelynn: Grants all players camouflage.
- Gwen: Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist.
- Jhin: Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player.
- Shaco: Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena.
- Viego: The first player to die will instead become Viego for a period of time.
Buffs
Akshan
- Q damage: 5-85 (+80% Total AD) >>> 15–135 (+100% Total AD)
- W Revive Health percentage 33% >>> 60%
- E Attack Speed Scaling: 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed >>> 0.45 per 100% bonus attack speed
- R AD Ratio: 10% >>> 20%
Bard
- Passive Chimes Needed per Upgrade Tier: 5 >>> 2
- Passive Meep Damage AP Ratio: 30% >>> 60%
- W Charge Time: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> +70
- W Max Packs: 3 >>> 33
- W Healing: Healing Doubled
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +70
Blitzcrank
- Passive Mana:Shield Ratio: 1:1 >>> 1:2
- Passive Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 30 seconds
- Q AP Ratio 120% >>> 150%
- Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> +40
- R Passive Base Damage: 50/100/150 + (30/40/50% AP) >>> 60/110/160 + (40/50/60% AP)
- R Active AP Ratio: 100% >>> 300%
Kassadin
- Q Base Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 >>> 100/130/160/190/210
- W Base Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 75/100/125/150/175/220
- R Base Damage: 70/90/110 >>> 100/120/140
- R Base Bonus Damage per Stack: 35/45/55 >>> 45/55/65
Katarina
- Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD >>> +80% bonus AD
- Passive Cooldown Reduction on Kills: 15 seconds >>> 20 seconds
- Q Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP)
- E Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 40% AD) (+ 25% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)
- R Damage per Dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) (16% Bonus AD) >>> 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP) (16% Bonus AD)
K'Sante
- Q Base Cooldown: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.75 seconds
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +20
Rammus
- Q Bonus Movement Speed: 25-39% (based on level) >>> 50-78% (based on level)
- Q AP Ratio: 100% >>> 125%
- W Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor) >>> 35 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor)
- W Bonus MR: 10 (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) >>> 10 (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)
- E Taunt Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
- E Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
- R AP Ratio: 60% >>> 100%
Xerath
- Passive Damage to Plants: 1 >>> 2
- W Base Slow: 25% >>> 40% (Note: enhanced slow is unchanged)
- R Bonus Base Damage per Stack: 20/25/30 >>> 30/35/40
Ziggs
- Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 100/140/180/220/260
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +30
- E AP Ratio: 30% >>> 40%
- E Slow: 10/20/30/40/50% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%
Echoes of Helia
- Heal per Shard: 20-80 >>> 40-160
- Damage per Shard: 30-180 >>> 45-270
Guardian’s Dirk
- Lethality: 10 >>> 15
Hextech Gunblade
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 80
- Omnivamp: 15% >>> 20%
Prowler’s Claw
- AD Ratio: 20 ranged/15 melee >>> 45 ranged/30 melee
Staff of Flowing Water
- Movement Speed: 10% >>> 15%
- Passive Proc AP granted: 45-70 >>> 60-90
- Passive Proc Ability Haste Granted: 30 >>> 35
Earthwake
- Base Explosion Time: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds
Perseverance
- Base Health Regeneration: 500% >>> 600%
- Amped Regeneration 1000% >>> 1200%
Nerfs
Alistar
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
- R Ability Haste: 0 >>> -50
Annie
- Tibbers’ Base Health: Reduced by 50%
Corki
- Package Duration: 60 seconds >>> 15 seconds
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
Heimerdinger
- Q Turret Health: Reduced by 30%
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
Jax
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
- R Passive Proc Base Damage: 60-160 >>> 40-120
Kayle
- R Ability Haste: -50 >>> -100
- R Base Damage: 200-400 >>> 50-150
Kennen
- W Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150(+60% AP)
- R Bonus Armor and MR: 20/40/60 >>> 20/30/40
- R Magic Damage per Bolt: 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP) >>> 30/55/80 (+18% AP)
Poppy
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
Wukong
- Q Base Damage: 20-120 >>> 10-90
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
- R Base Maximum HP Damage per Second: 4-8% >>> 3-6%
Yorick
- Passive Grave Spawn Time: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- Ghoul Health: Reduced by 30%
Windspeaker’s Blessing
- Armor and MR Resistances: 45-105 (based on level) >>> 30-90 (based on level)
Naafiri (Cameo)
- Percent Maximum Health Damage: 20-60% >>> 10-20%
System Changes
- The Ring of Fire will now apply increasing amounts of Grievous Wounds
- Player Frame Augment Panel has been added as an additional stats panel in the UI
- The item shop has been reordered to go from Starter, to Epic, to Mythic, and finally to Legendary.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Scoped Weapons Augment to grant the incorrect amount of attack range.
- Fixed a bug that was causing loading screen tips from TFT to appear in the loading screen.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game screen to not display game time and ID.
- Fixed a bug that caused Champion’s splashes to not appear if they early exited.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s Q to stop working when she cast the Die Another Day Augment.
- Fixed a bug that made players unable to inspect another champion by clicking on them when spectating their combat.
- Fixed a bug that caused Fiddlesticks’ Scarecrow Effigy to not have an ability icon.
- Fixed a bug that caused Camille’s Passive to grant a magic shield when attacking an AD champion.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Sonic Boom Augments to track damage dealt to target dummies during the planning phase.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Augment Chauffeur to interfere with aiming controls when the user’s ally would move.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Mordekaiser’s R to make the screen go completely green if Mordekaiser eliminated the last enemy with it.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s W clone to not move and then teleport when a directional input was made.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s R to show the ability VFX while she was disguised.
- Fixed a bug that caused Kha’Zix’s R to remain on cooldown if it was used during the previous planning phase.
- Fixed a bug that was causing attack move to prioritize plants over champions.
- Fixed a bug where champions could apply on-hit effects to the Health Relic
- Fixed a bug that was causing the incorrect victory/defeat screen to be shown upon losing/winning a game.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gwen’s W to not block damage.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Earthwake Augment to only explode where Maokai landed after casting his W.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank’s R Silver Serpent upgrades to not correctly display the icons.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Cameo champions to capture Skarner’s crystal spires.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Wukong’s name to appear as MonkeyKing on the scoreboard. That’s bananas.