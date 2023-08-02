Five new Cameos arrive with League of Legends Patch 13.15's Arena adjustments!

League of Legends Patch 13.15 – Arena Adjustments

In case you're looking for the full League of Legends Patch 13.15 Notes, find them here.

New Cameos

Evelynn : Grants all players camouflage.

: Grants all players camouflage. Gwen : Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist.

: Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist. Jhin : Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player.

: Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player. Shaco : Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena.

: Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena. Viego: The first player to die will instead become Viego for a period of time.

Buffs

Akshan

Q damage: 5-85 (+80% Total AD) >>> 15–135 (+100% Total AD)

W Revive Health percentage 33% >>> 60%

E Attack Speed Scaling: 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed >>> 0.45 per 100% bonus attack speed

R AD Ratio: 10% >>> 20%

Bard

Passive Chimes Needed per Upgrade Tier: 5 >>> 2

Passive Meep Damage AP Ratio: 30% >>> 60%

W Charge Time: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> +70

W Max Packs: 3 >>> 33

W Healing: Healing Doubled

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +70

Blitzcrank

Passive Mana:Shield Ratio: 1:1 >>> 1:2

Passive Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Q AP Ratio 120% >>> 150%

Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> +40

R Passive Base Damage: 50/100/150 + (30/40/50% AP) >>> 60/110/160 + (40/50/60% AP)

R Active AP Ratio: 100% >>> 300%

Kassadin

Q Base Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 >>> 100/130/160/190/210

W Base Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 75/100/125/150/175/220

R Base Damage: 70/90/110 >>> 100/120/140

R Base Bonus Damage per Stack: 35/45/55 >>> 45/55/65

Katarina

Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD >>> +80% bonus AD

Passive Cooldown Reduction on Kills: 15 seconds >>> 20 seconds

Q Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP)

E Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 40% AD) (+ 25% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)

R Damage per Dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) (16% Bonus AD) >>> 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP) (16% Bonus AD)

K'Sante

Q Base Cooldown: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.75 seconds

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +20

Rammus

Q Bonus Movement Speed: 25-39% (based on level) >>> 50-78% (based on level)

Q AP Ratio: 100% >>> 125%

W Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor) >>> 35 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor)

W Bonus MR: 10 (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) >>> 10 (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)

E Taunt Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

E Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

R AP Ratio: 60% >>> 100%

Xerath

Passive Damage to Plants: 1 >>> 2

W Base Slow: 25% >>> 40% (Note: enhanced slow is unchanged)

R Bonus Base Damage per Stack: 20/25/30 >>> 30/35/40

Ziggs

Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 100/140/180/220/260

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> +30

E AP Ratio: 30% >>> 40%

E Slow: 10/20/30/40/50% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%

Echoes of Helia

Heal per Shard: 20-80 >>> 40-160

Damage per Shard: 30-180 >>> 45-270

Guardian’s Dirk

Lethality: 10 >>> 15

Hextech Gunblade

Ability Power: 70 >>> 80

Omnivamp: 15% >>> 20%

Prowler’s Claw

AD Ratio: 20 ranged/15 melee >>> 45 ranged/30 melee

Staff of Flowing Water

Movement Speed: 10% >>> 15%

Passive Proc AP granted: 45-70 >>> 60-90

Passive Proc Ability Haste Granted: 30 >>> 35

Earthwake

Base Explosion Time: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds

Perseverance

Base Health Regeneration: 500% >>> 600%

Amped Regeneration 1000% >>> 1200%

Nerfs

Alistar

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

R Ability Haste: 0 >>> -50

Annie

Tibbers’ Base Health: Reduced by 50%

Corki

Package Duration: 60 seconds >>> 15 seconds

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

Heimerdinger

Q Turret Health: Reduced by 30%

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

Jax

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

R Passive Proc Base Damage: 60-160 >>> 40-120

Kayle

R Ability Haste: -50 >>> -100

R Base Damage: 200-400 >>> 50-150

Kennen

W Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150(+60% AP)

R Bonus Armor and MR: 20/40/60 >>> 20/30/40

R Magic Damage per Bolt: 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP) >>> 30/55/80 (+18% AP)

Poppy

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

Wukong

Q Base Damage: 20-120 >>> 10-90

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

R Base Maximum HP Damage per Second: 4-8% >>> 3-6%

Yorick

Passive Grave Spawn Time: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds

Ghoul Health: Reduced by 30%

Windspeaker’s Blessing

Armor and MR Resistances: 45-105 (based on level) >>> 30-90 (based on level)

Naafiri (Cameo)

Percent Maximum Health Damage: 20-60% >>> 10-20%

System Changes

The Ring of Fire will now apply increasing amounts of Grievous Wounds

Player Frame Augment Panel has been added as an additional stats panel in the UI

The item shop has been reordered to go from Starter, to Epic, to Mythic, and finally to Legendary.

Bugfixes