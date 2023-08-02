League of Legends Patch 13.15 is now live with some nerfs to Ivern and changes to the Smite Summoner Spell. Read along for the full League of Legends Patch 13.15 Notes.

League of Legends Patch 13.15 Notes

This patch is also bringing in some changes to Arena, which you can find here.

Champion Changes

Aatrox

Q – The Darkin Blade First Cast Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) >>> 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/67.5/75/82.5/90% AD) (Note: The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more.)



Caitlyn

Passive – Headshot Critical Strike Rate Coefficient: 1.2 >>> 1.3 (Note: this will grant +27 base damage at 100% critical strike chance)

R – Ace In The Hole Critical Strike Chance to Damage Ratio: 2.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance >>> 3.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance



Camille

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 3.8

R – The Hextech Ultimatum Base Bonus Magic Damage per Attack: 5/10/15 >>> 20/30/40



Gwen

Base Stats Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 8.5 >>> 9

W – Hallowed Mist Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP) >>> 22/24/26/28/30 (+7% AP)



Ivern

Base Stats Magic Resistance: 32 (+2.05 per level) >>> 30 (+1.3 per level) (Note: this is typical for other ranged champions)

W – Brushmaker Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% of Ivern's AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of Ivern's AP)

E – Triggerseed Shield Strength: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) >>> 85/125/165/205/245 (+50% AP) (Note: this will be a buff until Ivern’s gets 20/40/60/80/100 AP)

R – Daisy! Duration: 60 seconds >>> 45 seconds Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/50/100 (+5% AP) >>> 30-90 (levels 6-18) Health: 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP) >>> 1000-4400 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+50% AP) (Note: this is approximately a 5% durability decrease) Daisy! Attack Damage: 70/100/130 (+30% AP) >>> 70/100/130 (+15% AP) (Note: final shockwave damage is unchanged)



Kai'Sa

Base Stats Base Health: 670 >>> 640

Q – Icathian Rain Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 30% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 20% AP) Maximum Single-Target Damage (Unevolved): 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+67.5% AP) >>> 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+45% AP) Maximum Single-Target Damage (Evolved): 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+112.5% AP) >>> 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+75% AP)

W – Void Seeker Cooldown Reduction after Evolution: 77% >>> 75% (Note: this is functionally an 8.7% cooldown increase on hit)



Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/120/140/160/180 >>> 80/100/120/140/160



Nami

Passive – Surging Tides Bonus Movement Speed: 90 (+20% AP) >>> 100 (+25% AP)

Q – Aqua Prison Magic Damage: 75/130/185/240/295 (+50% AP) >>> 90/145/200/255/310 (+50% AP)



Rell

Passive – Break The Mold Consistency is Key: All spells and auto attacks now apply the damage first, THEN apply the passive. (Note: Previously Q, W2, and R would apply passive, then damage, but E and auto attacks would do the opposite.)

Q – Shattering Strike Q Flash Interaction: Q maintains the original target location after flashing >>> Q maintains the absolute direction after flashing. (Note: This should feel more intuitive and in line with expected outcomes.)

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up QoL Change: Increased dash speed before the flip once she's locked onto a target. This should both solve some bugs and make the ability feel quicker and more responsive. Fixed a bug that was causing Rell’s W – Mount Up to not apply bonus damage to Epic monsters.



Sejuani

W – Winter’s Wrath Initial Cast Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) Second Cast Damage: 30/70/110/150/190 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health) >>> 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health)



Shyvana

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 per level >>> 3 per level Health Growth: 109 per level >>> 104 per level



Taliyah

Q – Threaded Volley Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP)

E – Unraveled Earth Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds Damage to Monsters Modifier: 150% >>> 175%



Yasuo

Passive – Way Of The Wanderer Shield Strength: 125-600 (based on level) >>> 125-600 (now mirrors base stat scaling)



Yone

W – Spirit Cleave Shield Strength: 45-65 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD) >>> 60-80 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD)



Smite and Ultimate Summon Changes

Smite

Damage to Non-Lane Minions: 600/900/1200 >>> 20-160 (based on level) Damage to jungle monsters and lane minions is unchanged, this should only affect minions spawned by another champion.

20% slow for 2 seconds: Unlocked on first upgrade to Unleashed Smite >>> Unlocked on second upgrade to Primal Smite

Annie

R – Summon Tibbers Armor and Magic Resistance: 30/60/90 (+5% AP) >>> 30-90 (levels 6-18) Health: 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP) >>> 1150-3500 (+50% AP) (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (Note: this is approximately a 5-10% durability decrease)



Heimerdinger

R – H-28q Apex Turret Turret Health: 850-1450 (based on level) (+25-200% (based on level) AP) >>> 725-1525 (based on level) (+50% AP) Turret Armor: 10-80 (based on level) >>> 30-90 (based on level) Turret Magic Resistance: 25-65 (based on level) >>> 30-90 (based on level)



Yorick

R – Eulogy Of The Isles NEW: Maiden of the Mist will now regenerate 2.5 health per second Maiden’s Armor and Magic Resistance: 0 >>> 10-50 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) Health: 350/1100/3300 (+75% of Yorick’s maximum health) >>> 400-1650 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+60% of Yorick’s maximum health)



Item Changes

Night Harvester

Soulrend Activation Condition: Damaging an enemy champion >>> Damaging an enemy champion with an attack, ability, or pet damage (Note: items will no longer proc Night Harvester)

Rune Changes

Glacial Augment

Icy Zone Slow: 30% (+3% per 100 AP) (+4% per 100 bonus AD) (+9% per 10% heal and shield power) >>> 20% (+6% per 100 AP) (+7% per 100 bonus AD) (+9% per 10% heal and shield power)

ARAM Changes

Buffs

Hecarim: 95% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Darius: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Lucian: 0 Ability Haste >>> 10 Ability Haste

Amumu: 105% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

Corki: 0 Ability Haste >>> 10 Ability Haste

Pantheon: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Nerfs

Lissandra: 100% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken

Aatrox: 95% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

Singed: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Teemo: 90% Damage Dealt >>> 85% Damage Dealt

Zyra: 0 Ability Haste >>> -20 Ability Haste

Nasus: 95% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt

Lillia: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Swain: 90% Healing Done >>> 80% Healing Done

Pyke: 90% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank to not gain Silver Serpents passively.

Bugfixes and QoL

QoL

Event Passes are now giftable from the Gifting Center! They can be found under “Send a Hextech Crafting gift to a friend.”

Event Pass Mission progress for Arena has been adjusted from 6 points per minute for wins and 4 points per minute for losses to a placement-based system: 6 points for 1st, 4 points for 2nd, 3 points for 3rd, and 2 points for 4th place.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where pets/summons like Tibbers and Shaco’s clone would not be able to attack inhibitors and the nexus.

Fixed a bug where Singed’s Q poison trail would not be able to damage Baron.

Fixed a bug where Font of Life would proc Echoes of Helia’s passive.

Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s W could incorrectly collide with spells/traps past her target.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s packmates would not follow the target of her W if the target became untargetable.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s animations wouldn’t play fluidly when using several abilities.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s W2 would sometimes miss when attacking Scuttle Crab.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s W2 empowered attacks would not do damage to Epic monsters.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s E would ignore one stack of her passive when calculating damage applied to target.

Fixed a bug where Battle Principal and Heartseeker Yuumi’s Q and R VFX were not correctly adjusting to the size of Yuumi’s host.

Fixed a bug where Axiom Arc’s description would display 0% of the cooldown refunded from the player’s ultimate.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s ability VFX were not appearing correctly.

Fixed a bug where Xerath’s R Arcane Perfection buff would persist in the buff bar if the ability ended before all recasts were consumed.

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s Passive second shot would not occur against Voidlings or Ghouls.

Fixed a bug where Katarina would dissipate Duskblade of Draktharr’s Nightstalker passive upon using her E.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s packmates would not teleport with her when using the Practice Tool teleport.

Fixed a bug where Rengar’s ultimate was missing warning on-screen effects for enemies.

Fixed a bug where Soul Fighter Naafiri’s chroma packmates did not have on-hit VFX.

Fixed a bug where Cleanse’s Tenacity buff was lasting for longer than intended.

Fixed a bug where buying additional Elixirs would visually reset the cooldown timer of an existing Elixir (note: this was only a visual bug).

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s R being used when upgraded would not change the ultimate status indicator to on cooldown.

Fixed a bug where Ryze’s ultimate VFX overlay was not showing up correctly.

Fixed a bug where Ryze’s E VFX overlay was not showing up correctly.

Fixed a bug where Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E VFX ring would remain after dodging multiple hits with his E.

Fixed a bug where Shaco’s R clone would copy his Q walking animation if used in the middle of Q stealth.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s E would not apply Imperial Mandate, Font of Life, and other effects that are triggered by slows.

Fixed a bug where Nocturne’s R near-sighted debuff would appear on Neeko when she was disguised as a minion using her Passive.

Fixed a bug where Evelynn would have a VFX issue occur after exiting the stealth provided by her Passive or R.

Fixed a bug where Vayne’s Q while in her ultimate would not immediately give her invisibility.

New Skins

The second wave of Soul Fighters is here! Check out Soul Fighter Viego, Soul Fighter Shaco (+Prestige), Soul FIghter Evelynn, Soul Fighter Gwen, and Soul Fighter Jhin.