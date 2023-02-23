Read the League of Legends Patch 13.4 Notes, which contains changes to LP gain, support items, and AP Alistar.

League of Legends Patch 13.4 Notes

Champion Changes

Ahri

Base Stats Base Health: 570 >>> 590 Base Armor: 18 >>> 21

R – Spirit Rush Cooldown: 140/115/90 seconds >>> 130/105/80 seconds



Alistar

Passive – Triumphant Roar Ally Heal: 6% of Alistar’s maximum health >>> 7% of Alistar’s maximum health (Note: This is approximately equal to pre-patch teammate heal values.)

Q – Pulverize Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP)

W – Headbutt Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP) >>> 55/110/165/220/275 (+100% AP)



Amumu

Base Stats Health Growth: 100 >>> 94 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.0

W – Despair Magic Damage per Tick: 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% (+ 0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health >>> 6/8/10/12/14 (+ 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health



Anivia

Base Stats Base Health: 594 >>> 560

E – Molten Shield Shield Retaliation Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 40% AP) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+ 40% AP)

R – Summon: Tibbers Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds



Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer Bonus Attack Speed: 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% >>> 9/18/27/36/45/54%



Azir

Base Stats Base Mana: 480 >>> 380 Mana Growth: 21 >>> 36

W – Arise! Soldier Recharge Time: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E – Shifting Sands Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP)

R – Emperor’s Divide Magic Damage: 175/325/475 (+ 60% AP) >>> 200/400/600 (+75% AP)



Cho’Gath

Base Stats Armor Growth: 4.7 >>> 5

Q – Rupture Mana Cost: 60 >>> 50 Magic Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% AP) >>> 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)

W – Feral Scream Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90



Elise

Q – Venomous Bite Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp)

R – Spider Form Spiderling Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25 (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 8/14/20/26 (levels 1/6/11/16)



Jarvan IV

W – Golden Aegis Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 9 seconds Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+70% bonus AD)



Jax

Base Stats Base Health: 685 >>> 665 Health Growth: 99 >>> 100

E – Counter Strike NEW: Dodging attacks now increases the entire damage of the spell, no longer just the base damage. Minimum Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) Maximum Magic Damage: 110/170/230/290/350 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) >>> 110/170/230/290/350 (+140% AP) (+8% of target’s maximum health)

R – Grandmaster-At-Arms Passive On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 (+60% AP) >>> 60/110/160 (+60% AP) Bonus Armor for First Champion Hit: 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 15/40/65 (+40% bonus AD) Bonus Magic Resist for First Champion Hit: 15/27/39 (+24% bonus AD) >>> 9/24/39 (+24% bonus AD)



Malphite

W – Thunderclap Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds Empowered Attacks Physical Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP) (+10% armor) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor) Cone Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% armor) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+20% armor)



Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) (Note: This nets out at about a 7% damage increase.)

E – Sapling Toss Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 14 seconds Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25% AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.) Brush Empowered Sapling Slow: 45% (+0.9% per 100 bonus health) (+4% per 100 AP) >>> 45% (+1% per 100 bonus health) (+1% per 100 AP)



Orianna

Base Stats Base Armor: 17 >>> 20

W – Command: Dissonance Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80



Riven

Passive – Runic Blade Bonus AD: 30/36/42/48/54/60% (levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) total AD >>> 30-60% (levels 1-18) (Note: Now scales linearly, gaining 1.75% bonus AD per level) NEW: Runic Blade bonus damage is now applied to towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage. NEW: Riven’s passive stacks are now shown as a resource bar (visible to self only).



Samira

Passive -Daredevil Impulse Movement Speed: 3.5% per stack >>> 1/2/3/4% per stack at levels 1/6/11/16

R – Inferno Trigger Life Steal Effectiveness: 66.7% >>> 50%



Senna

Base Stats Attack Ratio (Attack Speed per 100% bonus Attack Speed): 0.30 >>> 0.40

R – Dawning Shadow Physical Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% bonus AD) (+70% AP) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bonus AD) (+70% AP) Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds >>> 140/120/100 seconds



Thresh

Q – Death Sentence Magic Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP) Cooldown: 19/17/15/13/11 seconds >>> 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds (Note: Landing a Death Sentence still reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.)

W – Dark Passage Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds Base Shield Strength: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130

E – Flay Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+ 60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 70% AP)



Udyr

Base Stats Health Growth: 98 >>> 92 Base Armor: 34 >>> 31

Q – Wildling Claw Bonus Physical Damage On-Hit: 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+30% bonus AD) >>> 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+25% bonus AD)

R – Wingborne Storm Increased Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/32/35%



Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike Range: 950 >>> 1050

W – Dark Matter Range: 900 >>> 950



Viego

Q – Blade of the Ruined King NEW: The passive damage from Q on basic attacks can now critically strike.

R – Heartbreaker Physical Damage: 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health >>> 12/16/20% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health



Support Item Changes

Relic Shield

Base Health Regeneration: 25% >>> 50%

Targon’s Buckler

Base Health Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%

Spectral Sickle

Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds

Harrowing Crescent

Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds

Spellthief’s Edge

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 50% >>> 25%

Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds

Frostfang

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 75% >>> 50%

Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds

Shard Of True Ice

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 115% >>> 100%

Steel Shoulderguards

Base Health Regeneration: 25% >>> 50%

Runesteel Spaulders

Base Health Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%

Item Changes

Demonic Embrace

Azakana’s Gaze is now capped at 40 damage per second against monsters.

Doran’s Shield

6 health per 5 seconds >>> 4 health per 5 seconds

Rune Changes

Magical Footwear

Magical Footwear will now only sell for 30% of the value of boots, 90 gold. Normal boots and tier 2 boots sell value is unchanged.

Treasure Hunter

Gold per Stack: 70+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (550 gold total) >>> 50+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (450 gold total)

Jungle Changes

Rift Herald

Leash Range: 1100 >>> 1200

NEW: Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state and will hard reset when its patience runs out, immediately running back to its original position.

Gromp

Base Health: 2200 >>> 2050

Sustain

Base Heal from Monster Kills: 25 >>> 30

Clear Speed

Jungle Companion Damage: 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 15% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage >>> 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 12% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage

Kill Experience

Level 1: 42 experience (15% of level) >>> 42 experience (15% of level)

Level 2: 114 experience (30% of level) >>> 114 experience (30% of level)

Level 3: 186 experience (39% of level) >>> 144 experience (30% of level)

Level 4: 258 experience (44% of level) >>> 174 experience (30% of level)

Level 5: 330 experience (49% of level) >>> 204 experience (30% of level)

Level 6: 402 experience (52% of level) >>> 234 experience (30% of level)

Level 7: 434 experience (49% of level) >>> 308 experience (35% of level)

Level 8: 500 experience (51% of level) >>> 392 experience (40% of level)

Level 9: 515 experience (48% of level) >>> 486 experience (45% of level)

Level 10: 590 experience (50% of level) >>> 590 experience (50% of level)

Comeback Kill Experience

Catchup Kill Experience Gained: 16% per level difference between you and the champion killed >>> 20% per level difference (beyond the first) between you and the champion killed

ARAM Changes

Mark (first part of Snowball Summoner Spell) can now be cast while rooted. The Dash (second part of Snowball Summoner Spell) remains uncastable while rooted.

Death timers have been reduced across all levels.

Party Chat

New chat channel called Party Chat will allow players to chat just to the pre-made party members. Toggle between channels with the Tab key or with commands. Party chat is accessible with the /party, /pt, and /p commands and will be indicated with [Party] before the message.

Behavioral Systems

Two new commands are available ingame.

/muteself will prevent you from using text chat as well as notify other players you have muted yourself. You can undo this by using /muteself again

will prevent you from using text chat as well as notify other players you have muted yourself. You can undo this by using /muteself again /deafen will prevent you from using text chat AND prevent yourself from seeing chat from other players, as well as notify other players you have muted yourself. You can undo this by using /deafen again

Refund Tokens

Refund Tokens will no longer be removed. The mechanic will be maintained and the 3 refund tokens granted to each player at the beginning of the season will not be backtracked.

As a quick refresher on the system: Players will accumulate one (1) refund token each year up to a max total of three (3) tokens per account. The same eligibility rules will apply and can be found in more detail on the support website.

With the preservation of this system, this means the next token refresh will occur at the start of Season 14.

Competitive Changes

LP win and loss amount when your visible rank matches your MMR is raised from 15 to 22. All gain and loss values have been increased overall.

Slightly increased the skill rating in matchmaking for duo players in Ranked Solo/Duo.

Split point progression will now be shown on the ranked end-of-game progression screen.

Bug Fixes and QoL changes

A lot of bug fixes have been shipped with this update, particularly with the Aurelion Sol VGU. Here are the notable changes.

Aurelion Sol’s execution health bar indicator should now show on champion clones.

Singularity’s damage over time will now be properly removed regardless of which dimension (Mordekaiser’s Death Realm) the target is in.

Casting Astral Flight into an outer wall when right next to it will no longer permanently prevent the ability from being cast.

Aurelion Sol’s Breath of Light will no longer get stuck in states where it is being cast while the button is no longer being held down when using Quick Cast.

When casting Astral Flight with a large amount of Stardust towards the edge of the map, Aurelion Sol’s flight path will no longer be at an incorrect angle.

Breath of Light is no longer able to be spam tapped.

Canceling Breath of Light within 0.25 seconds of casting the ability now locks the ability for 1 second.

Updated Breath of Light below the line text to reflect Breath of Light lockout on cancellation.

New Skins

Astronaut skins for Fizz, Kennen, Ivern, Singed, and Xerath become available on February 24, 2023.