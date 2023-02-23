Read the League of Legends Patch 13.4 Notes, which contains changes to LP gain, support items, and AP Alistar.
League of Legends Patch 13.4 Notes
Champion Changes
Ahri
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 570 >>> 590
- Base Armor: 18 >>> 21
- R – Spirit Rush
- Cooldown: 140/115/90 seconds >>> 130/105/80 seconds
Alistar
- Passive – Triumphant Roar
- Ally Heal: 6% of Alistar’s maximum health >>> 7% of Alistar’s maximum health (Note: This is approximately equal to pre-patch teammate heal values.)
- Q – Pulverize
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP)
- W – Headbutt
- Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP) >>> 55/110/165/220/275 (+100% AP)
Amumu
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 100 >>> 94
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.0
- W – Despair
- Magic Damage per Tick: 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% (+ 0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health >>> 6/8/10/12/14 (+ 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health
Anivia
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 594 >>> 560
- E – Molten Shield
- Shield Retaliation Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 40% AP) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+ 40% AP)
- R – Summon: Tibbers
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds
Aphelios
- Passive – The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus Attack Speed: 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% >>> 9/18/27/36/45/54%
Azir
- Base Stats
- Base Mana: 480 >>> 380
- Mana Growth: 21 >>> 36
- W – Arise!
- Soldier Recharge Time: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
- E – Shifting Sands
- Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP)
- R – Emperor’s Divide
- Magic Damage: 175/325/475 (+ 60% AP) >>> 200/400/600 (+75% AP)
Cho’Gath
- Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 4.7 >>> 5
- Q – Rupture
- Mana Cost: 60 >>> 50
- Magic Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% AP) >>> 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)
- W – Feral Scream
- Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90
Elise
- Q – Venomous Bite
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp)
- R – Spider Form
- Spiderling Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25 (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 8/14/20/26 (levels 1/6/11/16)
Jarvan IV
- W – Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 9 seconds
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+70% bonus AD)
Jax
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 685 >>> 665
- Health Growth: 99 >>> 100
- E – Counter Strike
- NEW: Dodging attacks now increases the entire damage of the spell, no longer just the base damage.
- Minimum Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health)
- Maximum Magic Damage: 110/170/230/290/350 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) >>> 110/170/230/290/350 (+140% AP) (+8% of target’s maximum health)
- R – Grandmaster-At-Arms
- Passive On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 (+60% AP) >>> 60/110/160 (+60% AP)
- Bonus Armor for First Champion Hit: 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 15/40/65 (+40% bonus AD)
- Bonus Magic Resist for First Champion Hit: 15/27/39 (+24% bonus AD) >>> 9/24/39 (+24% bonus AD)
Malphite
- W – Thunderclap
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Empowered Attacks Physical Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP) (+10% armor) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor)
- Cone Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% armor) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+20% armor)
Maokai
- Q – Bramble Smash
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) (Note: This nets out at about a 7% damage increase.)
- E – Sapling Toss
- Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 14 seconds
- Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25% AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.)
- Brush Empowered Sapling Slow: 45% (+0.9% per 100 bonus health) (+4% per 100 AP) >>> 45% (+1% per 100 bonus health) (+1% per 100 AP)
Orianna
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 17 >>> 20
- W – Command: Dissonance
- Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
Riven
- Passive – Runic Blade
- Bonus AD: 30/36/42/48/54/60% (levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) total AD >>> 30-60% (levels 1-18) (Note: Now scales linearly, gaining 1.75% bonus AD per level)
- NEW: Runic Blade bonus damage is now applied to towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage.
- NEW: Riven’s passive stacks are now shown as a resource bar (visible to self only).
Samira
- Passive -Daredevil Impulse
- Movement Speed: 3.5% per stack >>> 1/2/3/4% per stack at levels 1/6/11/16
- R – Inferno Trigger
- Life Steal Effectiveness: 66.7% >>> 50%
Senna
- Base Stats
- Attack Ratio (Attack Speed per 100% bonus Attack Speed): 0.30 >>> 0.40
- R – Dawning Shadow
- Physical Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% bonus AD) (+70% AP) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bonus AD) (+70% AP)
- Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds >>> 140/120/100 seconds
Thresh
- Q – Death Sentence
- Magic Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)
- Cooldown: 19/17/15/13/11 seconds >>> 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds (Note: Landing a Death Sentence still reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.)
- W – Dark Passage
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
- Base Shield Strength: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130
- E – Flay
- Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+ 60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 70% AP)
Udyr
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 98 >>> 92
- Base Armor: 34 >>> 31
- Q – Wildling Claw
- Bonus Physical Damage On-Hit: 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+30% bonus AD) >>> 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+25% bonus AD)
- R – Wingborne Storm
- Increased Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/32/35%
Veigar
- Q – Baleful Strike
- Range: 950 >>> 1050
- W – Dark Matter
- Range: 900 >>> 950
Viego
- Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- NEW: The passive damage from Q on basic attacks can now critically strike.
- R – Heartbreaker
- Physical Damage: 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health >>> 12/16/20% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health
Support Item Changes
Relic Shield
- Base Health Regeneration: 25% >>> 50%
Targon’s Buckler
- Base Health Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%
Spectral Sickle
- Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds
Harrowing Crescent
- Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds
Spellthief’s Edge
- Bonus Mana Regeneration: 50% >>> 25%
- Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds
Frostfang
- Bonus Mana Regeneration: 75% >>> 50%
- Charge Generation Time: 10 Seconds >>> 12 Seconds
Shard Of True Ice
- Bonus Mana Regeneration: 115% >>> 100%
Steel Shoulderguards
- Base Health Regeneration: 25% >>> 50%
Runesteel Spaulders
- Base Health Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%
Item Changes
Demonic Embrace
- Azakana’s Gaze is now capped at 40 damage per second against monsters.
Doran’s Shield
- 6 health per 5 seconds >>> 4 health per 5 seconds
Rune Changes
Magical Footwear
- Magical Footwear will now only sell for 30% of the value of boots, 90 gold. Normal boots and tier 2 boots sell value is unchanged.
Treasure Hunter
- Gold per Stack: 70+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (550 gold total) >>> 50+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (450 gold total)
Jungle Changes
Rift Herald
- Leash Range: 1100 >>> 1200
- NEW: Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state and will hard reset when its patience runs out, immediately running back to its original position.
Gromp
- Base Health: 2200 >>> 2050
Sustain
- Base Heal from Monster Kills: 25 >>> 30
Clear Speed
- Jungle Companion Damage: 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 15% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage >>> 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 12% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage
Kill Experience
- Level 1: 42 experience (15% of level) >>> 42 experience (15% of level)
- Level 2: 114 experience (30% of level) >>> 114 experience (30% of level)
- Level 3: 186 experience (39% of level) >>> 144 experience (30% of level)
- Level 4: 258 experience (44% of level) >>> 174 experience (30% of level)
- Level 5: 330 experience (49% of level) >>> 204 experience (30% of level)
- Level 6: 402 experience (52% of level) >>> 234 experience (30% of level)
- Level 7: 434 experience (49% of level) >>> 308 experience (35% of level)
- Level 8: 500 experience (51% of level) >>> 392 experience (40% of level)
- Level 9: 515 experience (48% of level) >>> 486 experience (45% of level)
- Level 10: 590 experience (50% of level) >>> 590 experience (50% of level)
Comeback Kill Experience
- Catchup Kill Experience Gained: 16% per level difference between you and the champion killed >>> 20% per level difference (beyond the first) between you and the champion killed
ARAM Changes
Mark (first part of Snowball Summoner Spell) can now be cast while rooted. The Dash (second part of Snowball Summoner Spell) remains uncastable while rooted.
Death timers have been reduced across all levels.
Party Chat
New chat channel called Party Chat will allow players to chat just to the pre-made party members. Toggle between channels with the Tab key or with commands. Party chat is accessible with the /party, /pt, and /p commands and will be indicated with [Party] before the message.
Behavioral Systems
Two new commands are available ingame.
- /muteself will prevent you from using text chat as well as notify other players you have muted yourself. You can undo this by using /muteself again
- /deafen will prevent you from using text chat AND prevent yourself from seeing chat from other players, as well as notify other players you have muted yourself. You can undo this by using /deafen again
Refund Tokens
Refund Tokens will no longer be removed. The mechanic will be maintained and the 3 refund tokens granted to each player at the beginning of the season will not be backtracked.
As a quick refresher on the system: Players will accumulate one (1) refund token each year up to a max total of three (3) tokens per account. The same eligibility rules will apply and can be found in more detail on the support website.
With the preservation of this system, this means the next token refresh will occur at the start of Season 14.
Competitive Changes
LP win and loss amount when your visible rank matches your MMR is raised from 15 to 22. All gain and loss values have been increased overall.
Slightly increased the skill rating in matchmaking for duo players in Ranked Solo/Duo.
Split point progression will now be shown on the ranked end-of-game progression screen.
Bug Fixes and QoL changes
A lot of bug fixes have been shipped with this update, particularly with the Aurelion Sol VGU. Here are the notable changes.
- Aurelion Sol’s execution health bar indicator should now show on champion clones.
- Singularity’s damage over time will now be properly removed regardless of which dimension (Mordekaiser’s Death Realm) the target is in.
- Casting Astral Flight into an outer wall when right next to it will no longer permanently prevent the ability from being cast.
- Aurelion Sol’s Breath of Light will no longer get stuck in states where it is being cast while the button is no longer being held down when using Quick Cast.
- When casting Astral Flight with a large amount of Stardust towards the edge of the map, Aurelion Sol’s flight path will no longer be at an incorrect angle.
- Breath of Light is no longer able to be spam tapped.
- Canceling Breath of Light within 0.25 seconds of casting the ability now locks the ability for 1 second.
- Updated Breath of Light below the line text to reflect Breath of Light lockout on cancellation.
New Skins
Astronaut skins for Fizz, Kennen, Ivern, Singed, and Xerath become available on February 24, 2023.