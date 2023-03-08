League of Legends Patch 13.5 brings the long-awaited Yuumi rework, nerfs to Aurelion Sol, and more. Read ahead for the full League of Legends Patch 13.5 notes.

Yuumi Rework

Base Stats

Health Growth: 84 >>> 69

Base Mana: 400 >>> 440

Passive – Feline Friendship

NEW: When Yuumi’s spells or attacks affect champions, she heals herself and charges a heal for her allies. If she attaches within the next 4 seconds, she brings the heal to her ally as well. While attached, this effect automatically occurs.

NEW: While attached, Yuumi builds Friendship whenever her Ally kills enemy champions and minions. Each ally has their own unique Friendship score. While attached to her Best Friend, Yuumi’s abilities gain bonus effects.

NEW: While Yuumi’s passive is ready her auto attack range is increased by 50

Cooldown: 20-10 seconds (levels 1-11)

Heal Amount: 25-110 (+15% AP) (levels 1-18)

Q – Prowling Projectile

Ability Description: Yuumi fires a missile that slows the first enemy hit. If cast while attached, Yuumi can control the missile for a short period before it becomes empowered, greatly accelerating and slowing enemies by an increased amount.

Best Friend Bonus: This ability’s slow will always be empowered and hitting enemy champions also grants 10/12/14/16/18/20 (+10% AP) on-hit damage to her ally for 5 seconds. This damage is increased by up to 75% based on her ally’s Critical Strike Chance.

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7.0/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP)

Slow: 20% for 1 second

Best Friend Empowered Damage: 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+35% AP)

Best Friend Empowered Slow: 55/60/65/70/75/80% decaying over 2 seconds to 20%

Projectile Missile Width: 65 >>> 60

NEW: Hitting an enemy with Yuumi’s Q now reveals them. (Note: this will not reveal stealthed enemies.)

W – You And Me!

REMOVED: Yuumi and her attached ally will no longer receive adaptive force bonus stats

REMOVED: Yuumi’s W no longer counts as a “Positive Boon” for Summon Aery

Best Friend Bonus: Yuumi gains an additional 10-20% heal and shield power (based on Ally level) and her Best Friend gains 3/5/7/9/11 (+4% AP) on-hit healing. This is affected by Yuumi’s heal and shield power.

E – Zoomies!

NEW: Now shields allies instead of healing

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Shield Strength: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP)

Movement Speed Bonus: Allies receive a 20% movement speed bonus while Yuumi’s E shield persists (until shield is broken or decays after 3 seconds)

Attack Speed Bonus: 35% (+8% per 100 AP)

Anchor Mana Restoration: Yuumi restores 20/24/28/32/36 Mana to her Anchor (not herself), increased by up to 100% based on their missing Mana (30% to 80% missing mana).

E – Zoomies! does not have a Best Friend bonus because Yuumi should be able to save all her allies

R – Final Chapter

Ability Description: For 3.5 seconds, Yuumi fires 5 magical waves that affect enemies and allies. If cast while attached, Yuumi can steer the waves to follow her mouse. For ally champions, the waves heal. The heal is increased by 130% on her Best Friend. All excess healing is converted to a shield, lasting 3 seconds after the ability ends. For all enemies, the waves deal damage and apply a stacking slow.

Cooldown: 110/100/90 seconds >>> 120/110/100 seconds

Magic Damage per Wave: 60/80/100 (+20% AP) >>> 75/100/125 (+20% AP)

Heal per Wave: 35/50/65 (+15% AP)

Slow Duration: 1.25 seconds

Slow Amount: 10% + 10% additive per wave hit (maximum of 50% slow)

Best Friend Bonus: Waves also grant Yuumi’s Best Friend 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor and Magic Resistance for the duration of the spell.

League of Legends Patch 13.5 Notes

Champion Changes

Aatrox

W – Infernal Chains Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds Slow: 25% at all ranks >>> 25/27.5/30/32.5/35%

R – World Ender Bonus AD: 20/30/40% AD >>> 20/32.5/45% AD



Ashe

Q – Ranger’s Focus Mana Cost: 50 >>> 30 Empowered Duration: 4 seconds >>> 6 seconds

W – Volley Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 100% AD) >>> 10/25/40/55/70 (+ 100% AD)

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow Cooldown: 80/70/60 >>> 100/80/60



Aurelion Sol

Base Stats Health Growth: 100 >>> 95 Armor Growth: 4.6 >>> 4.3

Q – Breath of Light Burst Proc Damage: 20 – 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 40% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health >>> 20 – 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 35% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health



Azir

Base Stats Base Health: 622 >>> 550 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 5 Base Mana: 380 >>> 320 Mana Growth: 36 >>> 40 Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 >>> 3.5 Base Attack Speed: 0.625 (Note: Unchanged) Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.694 Attack Speed Growth: 3% >>> 5%

Passive – Shurima’s Legacy Duration: 60 seconds >>> 30 seconds Damage: 150 (+4 per minute) (+15% AP) physical damage >>> 230-410 (based on level) (+40% AP) magic damage REMOVEDBonus Damage to Champions: 37.5% bonus damage >>> 0% bonus damage NEWSpell-cial Effects: Azir’s Sun Disc will now apply Azir’s spell effects as a single-target spell Sun Disc Health: 2550 >>> 3000 Sun Disc Armor: 60 (+1 per minute) >>> 30-90 (based on level) Sun Disc Magic Resist: 100 (+1 per minute) >>> 30-90 (based on level) Sun Disc Debuff: Loses 100 armor while Azir is far away or dead >>> Loses 100 armor and magic resist while Azir is far away or dead Cooldown: 180 seconds >>> 90 seconds (Note: Cooldown begins after the Sun Disc falls.) Bugfix: Azir’s Sun Disc will no longer lose Armor and Magic Resist while Azir is untargetable

Q – Conquering Sands Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (Note: this will be a buff at 200 AP and above.) Mana Cost : 55 >>> 65/70/75/80/85

W – Arise! Slower Soldiers: 15/25/35/45/55% passive attack speed >>> 50/60/70/80/90 additional magic damage Total Magic Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP) >>> 50-200 (based on level and W rank) (+55% AP) REMOVED: Bonus attack speed granted while Azir has 3 soldiers spawned has been removed

E – Shifting Sands Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 40% AP)



Caitlyn

Base Stats Base Armor: 28 >>> 27 Base Attack Damage: 62 >>> 60



Fizz

W – Seastone Trident Mana Restored: 20/28/36/44/52 >>> 30/40/50/60/70 (note: this is 100% of mana cost)

E – Playful/Trickster Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+90% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+90% AP) Mana Cost: 90/95/100/105/110 >>> 75/80/85/90/95



Gangplank

Passive – Trial By Fire Bonus True Damage: 55-310 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance) >>> 50-250 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance)

E – Powder Keg NEW: All players will now be able to see the number of kegs Gangplank has available beneath his mana bar. Keg Recharge Rate: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 18 seconds at all ranks



Jinx

Base Stats Attack Speed Growth: 1% >>> 1.36%

W – Zap! Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 40/45/50/55/60 Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%

R – Super Mega Death Rocket! Damage Cap Against Monsters: 800 >>> 1200



Kennen

Q – Thundering Shuriken Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds >>> 7/6.25/5.5/4.75/4 seconds Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 75% AP) >>> 75/125/175/225/275 (+ 85% AP)

W – Electrical Surge NEW: A range indicator will be visible to Kennen when an enemy champion becomes marked.

E – Lightning Rush Damage to Minions Modifier: 50% >>> 65%



Leblanc

Q – Sigil of Malice NEW: Killing a unit with either part of Sigil of Malice restores 100% of the Mana Cost and 30% of the spell’s remaining cooldown. NEW: Sigil of Malice now deals an additional 10-146 (levels 1-18) damage to minions.

R – Mimic Mimic – Sigil of Malice: R > Q will now mimic the bonus damage to minions of the original ability.



Pantheon

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration per 5 Seconds: 7.5 >>> 6 Attack Speed: 0.644 >>> 0.658

Q – Comet Spear Cooldown: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds >>> 11/10.25/9.5/8.75/8 seconds Mana Cost: 30 >>> 25 Q Tap Windup Time: 0.25 seconds >>> 0.2 seconds

E – Aegis Assault Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds



Qiyana

Q – Edge of Ixtal / Elemental Wrath Physical Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+75% bonus AD)>>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+75% bonus AD)

E – Audacity Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds



Rammus

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 2.75

Q – Powerball Magic Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% AP) >>> 100/125/150/175/200 (+100% AP)



Rumble

E – Electro Harpoon Magic Resist Shred on One Harpoon Hit: 10% >>> 12/14/16/18/20% Magic Resist Shred on Two Harpoons Hit: 20% >>> 24/28/32/36/40%



Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse Movement Speed per Stack: 1/2/3/4% per stack (maxed out at 6-24%) >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5% per stack (maxed out at 12-21%)



Tryndamere

Base Stats Health Growth: 112 >>> 115 Attack Damage Growth: 3.7 >>> 4



Twitch

E – Contaminate Magic Damage per Stack: 35% AP >>> 30% AP



Xayah

E – Bladecaller Physical Damage: 55/65/75/85/95 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% bonus AD) Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds



Yorick

E – Mourning Mist Ghoul Bonus Damage: 40% >>> 30% (Note: this is applied up to 8 times per Ghoul).



Zed

Base Stats Magic Resist: 32 >>> 29

E – Shadow Slash Cooldown: 5/4.75/4.5/4.25/4 seconds >>> 5/4.5/4/3.5/3 seconds



Jungle Changes

Counter Jungling

Counter Jungling Damage: Junglers deal 20% increased damage to their own camps and scuttle >>> ALL CAMPS

Jungle Camp Gold

Blue Sentinel: 80 >>> 90 gold

Gromp: 70 >>> 80 gold

Krugs (Medium): 5 >>> 10 gold

Krugs (Small): 13 >>> 14 gold

Greater Murk Wolf: 50 >>> 55 gold

Crimson Raptor (Large): 30 >>> 35 gold

Raptors (Small): 7 >>> 8 gold

Red Brambleback: 80 >>> 90 gold

Jungler Lane Experience

Jungler Lane Experience: 75% of total experience >>> 40-75% (scaling from 0-14 minutes)

Sweeping Lens

Cooldown: 90-60 seconds >>> 120-60 seconds (based on average level)

Item and Rune Changes

Cosmic Drive

Cooldown: Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Ruby Crystal + 850 gold >>> Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Amplifying Tome + 815g

REMOVED: 200 health >>> 0 health

Ability Power: 65 AP >>> 90 AP

Plated Steelcaps

NEW: Steelcaps now looks for all auto attacks for its damage reduction rather than auto attacks tagged with just auto attack and nothing else

Seraph’s Embrace

Ability Power: 80 AP >>> 70 AP

Health: 250 >>> 200

Archangel’s Staff

Ability Power: 80 AP >>> 70 AP

Grasp of the Undying

REMOVED: 1.7% (melee champions)/1.02% (ranged champions) >>> 1.2% + 3 (melee champions)/0.72% +1.8 (ranged champions)

Maximum Health Gained: 5 (melee champions)/3 (ranged champions) >>> 7 (melee champions)/4 (ranged champions)

Triumph

Heal on Takedowns: 10% of missing health >>> 2.5% of maximum health (+5% of missing health)

Skins

The Broken Covenant skins go live this patch and will be available March 9, 2023.

Other Changes

ARAM Changes, QoL and Bugfixes can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 13.5 Notes.