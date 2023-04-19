League of Legends Patch 13.8 is the final balance patch before the Mid-Season Invitational! Check out who gets the short end of the stick in the League of Legends Patch 13.8 Notes below.

League of Legends Patch 13.8 Notes

League of Legends Patch 13.8 is now live across all servers.

Champion Changes

Aurelion Sol

Base Stats Health Growth: 95 >>> 90 Armor Growth: 4.3 >>> 4



Ezreal

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 60 >>> 62



Garen

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 66 >>> 69 Base Armor: 36 >>> 38



Janna

W – Zephyr Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+50% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

E – Eye of the Storm Shield Decay Timer: 1.25 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds



Jarvan IV

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 >>> 3

Q – Dragon Strike Physical Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% bonus AD) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+140% bonus AD)



Kayn

E – Shadow Step Shadow Assassin – Bonus Move Speed: 80% >>> 70% Shadow Assassin – Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 10 seconds



Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear Physical Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+115% bonus AD) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 115% bonus AD)



Kog’Maw

Passive – Icathian Surprise NEW: Kog’Maw is now Ghosted while in his passive form True Damage: 125-550 (based on level) >>> 140-650 (based on level)

Q – Caustic Spittle Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 7 seconds

E – Void Ooze Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 40/55/70/85/100 Slow: 20/28/36/44/52% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%



Leona

W – Eclipse Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Armor) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Armor) Bonus Magic Resistance: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance) Magic Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 (+ 40% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+ 40% AP)



Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough Monster Damage Cap: 50-150 (based on level) >>> 70-150 (based on level) ( Note: This is up to 40% more damage at level 1 against monsters with over 1328 HP, tapering to 0% more at less than 949 HP. Raptor has 1100, while Red, Blue, Gromp, Krug, and Wolf all hit the new max HP cap. Healing Against Monsters: 24-75 (based on level) (+5.4% AP) >>> 39-54 (based on level) (+15% AP) Healing Against Champions: 6-120 (based on level) (+18% AP) >>> 6-90 (based on level) (+30% AP)



Malphite

W – Thunderclap Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor) >>> 30/40/50/60/70 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor) Cleave Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 20% armor) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)



Nidalee

Base Stats Base Armor: 28 >>> 32 Armor Growth: 4.7 >>> 5



Poppy

Q – Hammer Shock Target Health Damage: 8% >>> 9%

W – Steadfast Presence Bonus Resistances: 10% >>>12% (Note: this will be doubled to 24% while Poppy is below 40% maximum health.)



Rakan

Base Stats Base Armor: 32 >>> 30 Armor Growth: 5.1 >>> 4.9



Item Changes

Cosmic Drive

Ability Power: 90 >>> 100

Unique Passive – Spelldance: Damaging a champion (excluding damage over time) generates a stack of 2.5% Movement Speed every 1.5 seconds for the next 5 seconds up to 4 stacks (10% Movement Speed). At 4 stacks, gain an additional 10% Movement Speed (20% Movement Speed total). Dealing damage refreshes this effect. Note: You only need to deal 1 instance of damage for it to start adding stacks on its own periodically. You then only need to hit them once again after a delay to fully stack it. You don’t need to hit them 4 times 1.5 seconds apart. The intent here is that one spell does not fully stack the passive.



Behavioral Systems

Reporting is now available in Match History. This can be done by right clicking on their row when viewing past game summaries in your Match History.

Challenges

Challenges received a visual update! They are now organized by Capstone and Groups to aid navigation and visual clarity.

Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available

Prestige True Damage Senna

Prestige Nightbringer Kayn

Mythic Chroma Dawnbringer Riven (Nightbringer)

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Fuzz Fizz

Prestige Ascended Pantheon

Bugfixes and QoL

Fixed a bug where Milio would sometimes cause games to crash if he was matched against an Ahri, Viego, or Sylas.

Fixed a bug where Diana’s Q distance would be slightly shorter or longer if it was cast during Flash.

Fixed bugs where using undo in the shop when Biscuit is owned reduced or increased your total mana by an amount more than what was granted by the item.

Fixed a bug where Twitch’s R AoE would not inflict damage on himself and enemies while under the influence of Renata’s Berserk.

Fixed a bug where the end-of-game scoreboard would show neutral minion kills in both jungles but would not be calculated as income.

Fixed a bug where Vel’Koz’s R could be recast to interrupt the ability if it was recast too early.

Fixed a bug where a minion would receive Drake kill credit if Drake was killed by Shaco’s clone.

Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s ally would get no friendship stacks when killing champions if Yuumi was attached.

Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s Q expiration sound effects were audible in the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug where getting snared would not stop recalls.

Fixed a rare bug where Sona’s passive would be duplicated if specific inputs were made at the same time.

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s enhanced R shockwave would not deal damage.

Fixed a bug where Draven’s R could execute through spell shields like Sivir’s E. And I thought bounty hunters were good at avoiding axes… or were those pendulum axes only?

Fixed a bug where Draven’s R would not execute enemies if they were near Draven when he initially cast the ability.

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s E and R knockups were cleansable.

Fixed a bug where some of Aurelion Sol’s glorious VO lines were missing.

Fixed a bug where Xayah’s Q would no longer recalculate cast time if she sold an item while dead and the ability’s attack speed would be increased.

Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could sometimes use her R to escape Mordekaiser’s Realm of Death.

Fixed a bug where Gargoyle’s Stoneplate’s Unbreakable effect would be shortened by heal and shield power.

Fixed an exploit where Watchful Wardstone could be copied and repeatedly sold.

Lunar Beast / Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV – Jarvan’s hand now properly holds the spear during Dragon Strike (Q) animation

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV: Left pauldron no longer rotates in unnatural way, after using Dragon Strike (Q) ability

Fnatic Jarvan IV – Animation of flag raising and falling down has been restored during cast of Demacian Standard (E)

New Skins

Dawnbringer Renekton, Dawnbringer Vayne, Nightbringer Jarvan IV, and Nightbringer Nasus all ship with League of Legends Patch 13.8.