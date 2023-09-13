League of Legends Patch 13.18 brings us Briar, the Unrestrained Hunger, as the game's 165th champion. Read ahead for the full League of Legends Update 13.18 Patch Notes.

Briar, the Unrestrained Hunger, is out now!

“A failed experiment by the Black Rose, Briar's uncontrollable bloodlust required a special pillory to focus her frenzied mind- After years of confinement, this living weapon broke free from her restraints and unleashed herself into the world. Now she's controlled by no one—following only her hunger for knowledge and blood—and relishes the opportunities to let loose, even if reining back the frenzy isn't easy.”

Briar becomes available on September 13, 2023 at 21:00 UTC.

Briar is designed to be played in the jungle, but she has some potential in the solo-lanes due to her strong dueling power. Her kit revolves around the Frenzy mechanic where she taunts herself onto an enemy, making the player lose control of her but she gains a stat steroid in exchange.

Briar Abilities

Videos of Briar's abilities can be viewed here.

Passive – Crimson Curse

INNATE: Briar gains increased Healing based on her missing health and her attacks and abilities apply a bleed for short duration that stacks. The bleed deals physical damage based on the number of stacks and Heals Briar for a percentage of the pre-mitigation damage. Briar has no base health regeneration and her abilities cost health to cast.

Q – Head Rush

Briar leaps to a target, Stunning them for a short duration, dealing physical damage, and reducing their armor. Briar will stop prioritizing champions if she casts this Ability on a minion or monster during Blood Frenzy.

W – Blood Frenzy / Snack Attack

ACTIVE – BLOOD FRENZY: Briar leaps to a location and enters a Blood Frenzy, self taunting to the nearest enemy (prioritizing champions) for a period of time. While in Blood Frenzy she gains Attack Speed and Move Speed and her attacks now deal physical damage around the main target.

RECAST – SNACK ATTACK: Briar can Recast this ability to empower her next attack. It deals missing health physical damage and heals Briar for a large percentage of the damage dealt.

E – Chilling Scream

Begin Charging: Briar removes Blood Frenzy and gathers energy, gaining damage reduction and restoring health.

Release: Briar unleashes a scream that deals damage based on time charged and Slows for a short duration. When fully charged the scream knocks back, dealing additional damage to enemies that hit a wall and Stunning them.

R – Certain Death

Briar kicks a hemolith and flies to the location of the first champion hit, marking them as her prey. On landing she deals a large amount of physical damage to everything nearby and causes nearby enemies to Flee. She then enters an empowered Blood Frenzy and will pursue her prey until one of them dies. During this time she gains Armor, Magic Resist, and additional Move Speed.

League of Legends Update 13.18 Patch Notes

Coming along with Briar are nerfs to some slightly overtuned champions like Jarvan IV and Tryndamere. A few buffs can be seen too, with some changes to items. Bard is getting a slight rework to his chimes, so Bard mains can go exploring the Rift for chimes more efficiently now. On the cosmetics side, the Street Demons skinline is being introduced alongside Crystalis Motus Taliyah.

The full League of Legends 13.18 Patch Notes can be found below.

League of Legends Patch 13.18 – Champion Updates

Bard

Passive – Traveler’s Call Maximum Chime Stacks: 5 >>> 10 Chime Stack Duration: 7 seconds >>> 20 seconds

W – Caretaker’s Shrine NEW: Caretaker’s Shrine now accumulates charges over time up to a maximum of 2 charges. Cooldown/Stack Charge Time: 14 seconds >>> 18 seconds Shrine Charge Time to Full Heal: 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds Shrine Movement Speed Bonus: 30% decaying over 1.5 seconds >>> 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% (+0.05% AP) decaying over 1.5 seconds



Gwen

Base Stats Health Growth: 109 >>> 115

Passive – Thousand Cuts Magic Damage to Monsters: 6 (+10% AP) >>> 10 (+15% AP)



Irelia

R – Vanguard’s Edge Cooldown: 140/120/100 seconds >>> 125/105/85 seconds



Jarvan IV

Passive – Martial Cadence Additional Physical Damage on Basic Attacks: 8% of target’s current health >>> 6% of target’s current health



Kassadin

R – Riftwalk Magic Damage: 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) >>> 70/90/110 (+60% AP) (+2% maximum mana)



Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe Darkin Bonus: Rhaast – Healing: 20-30% (based on level) of physical damage dealt to champions >>> 25% of physical damage dealt to champions

R – Umbral Trespass Darkin Version Damage Dealt: 15% (+13% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health >>> 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health (Note: still heals for 65% of the tooltip damage)



Kennen

E – Lightning Rush Energy Cost: 100/95/90/85/80 >>> 80 at all ranks

R – Slicing Maelstrom Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks >>> 120/100/80 seconds



Rell

E – Full Tilt Bonus Movement Speed (Away from Enemies): 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% >>> 12/14/16/18/20% Bonus Movement Speed (Towards Enemies): 30/35/40/45/50% >>> 24/28/32/36/40%



Senna

Passive – Absolution Removed: No longer reduces critical strike damage by 8.5%

W – Last Embrace Area of Effect Effect: Enemies hit with Last Embrace’s AoE snare are now afflicted with a stack of Mist from Senna’s passive.



Thresh

W – Dark Passage Shield Strength: 50/70/90/110/130 (+1.5 per soul) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+2 per soul)



Tryndamere

Base Stats Health Growth: 115 >>> 108 Base Attack Damage: 68 >>> 66



Xayah

Base Stats Base Health: 660 >>> 630 Health Growth: 102 >>> 107

E – Bladecaller Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 13/12/11/10/9 seconds



Item Changes

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability Power: 70 >>> 85

Safeguard: 75% damage reduction for 1.5 seconds >>> 40% damage reduction for 2.5 seconds

Removed: Crown will no longer provide 10-40 AP while the shield holds

Spear of Shojin

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 55

Statikk Shiv

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50

Electroshock Minion Damage: 250-350 >>> 200

Stormrazor

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55

Champion Ability Icon Updates

The following champions will be getting brand new ability icons:

Blitzcrank

Graves

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jayce

Lee Sin

Leona

Malphite

Nami

Olaf

Orianna

Varus

Vayne

Zed

Arena Ranked Rewards

Players will start receiving their Ranked rewards for Arena on September 18th. The majority of this should be completed within the next two weeks.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Orianna’s auto attacks to cancel when her ball snaps back to her location.

Fixed a bug that caused Drakes to ignore damage from Ivern.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s W could target enemy Little Legends on Howling Abyss. Normally we’re okay with champs fighting it out, but NO ONE hurts my lil extra spicy Pengu.

Fixed a bug that was causing Janna’s new ability icons’ buffs and debuffs to appear properly.

Fixed a bug that would cause Kog’Maw to have 2.5x attack speed while dead.

Fixed a bug that caused Jarvan IV’s R – Cataclysm to stop unstoppable units.

Fixed a bug that would allow champions to buy Mythic components/items when they already had a Catalyst of Aeons in their inventory.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante’s R – All Out to not correctly convert percentage bonus resists into attack damage.

Fixed a bug that caused Zoe’s W – Spell Thief to not be able to use Stridebreaker and Goredrinker.

Fixed a bug that caused Aphelios to twitch during his weapon’s idle animations.

Fixed a bug that caused Rift Herald to be leashable for a longer range than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Hextech and Chemtech Drake’s sound effects to be audible through the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Hextech Dragon Soul’s sound effects to be audible through the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Lucian’s R – Culling to not proc his W – Ardent Blaze’s movement speed bonus.

Fixed a bug that caused Ezreal’s W – Essence Flux to not proc when non-attack spells are used against a dodge.

Fixed a bug that allowed Udyr’s E – Blazing Stampede to be able to be immediately reapplied to a target if the attack was spellshielded.

Fixed a bug that was causing Drake’s knock back to be attributed to a specific team which would result in situations like Fiora being unable to W – Parry it.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko’s KDA to change based on the unit she was disguised as.

New Skins – Street Demons!

Street Demons Briar, Street Demons Neeko, Street Demons Dr. Mundo, Street Demons Zyra, Street Demons Brand, Street Demons Rengar, and Crystalis Motus Taliyah will be available on September 13, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.

League of Legends Patch 13.18 is now live across all Riot servers. Briar will be purchasable and playable on September 13th, 2023 at 21:00 UTC.