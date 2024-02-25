Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't be more hyped up after watching USC basketball and his son Bronny James beat the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.
It was a tight and highly-physical contest all night long, with Bronny even getting shoved by UCLA big man Adem Bona midway through the second half of the contest. But in the end, it was USC who got the W after escaping with a 62-56 victory.
Boogie Ellis led the way for the Trojans with 24 points on top of five rebounds and two assists, while Isaiah Collier had 11 points, three boards and four dimes. Defense played a big role for USC in the victory, as they snatched the ball 12 times compared to UCLA's six.
No one on the Bruins scored more than 15 points, with Bona being their top-scorer with 14. Dylan Andrews was even held scoreless in 32 minutes of action as a starter, while Brandon Williams had only three points.
While Bronny finished with just two points, two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of action off the bench, LeBron James was still ecstatic to see USC basketball take the victory in the rivalry showdown. After the game, the Lakers superstar quickly took to X to celebrate and congratulate the team for the win.
“Great road W,” LeBron wrote while tagging the USC basketball social media account.
It's definitely a statement win worth celebrating for USC. And it's one of those that could boost the morale of the team as they look to finish the campaign on a high note after struggling early on.
Hopefully, USC can build upon further on the win. Sure enough, LeBron will be tuning in for that.