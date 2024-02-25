Things got heated in the USC Trojans' showdown with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, with big man Adem Bona even receiving a technical after a rather slight push on USC basketball star Bronny James.
Midway through the second half, Bona was called for a foul after blocking Arrinten Page's shot attempt. Bona also fell hard on Pagfe, prompting Bronny to come to the aid of his USC teammate,
Based on video replays, Bona might have taken issue to the fact that Bronny slightly pushed and bumped him while helping Page, causing the UCLA forward to push the USC basketball guard in retaliation. The referees didn't like the gesture and whistled a technical foul for Bona.
However, college basketball fans were split on the call. While what Bona did was unnecessary, many argued that the foul call was softer.
“The shove was unnecessary, but the tech was even moreso,” an X user wrote.
Another one said, “What a weak tech, they also need to separate technical from personal fouls.”
A third critic pointed out that the referees seem to be giving Bronny James a preferential treatment with the call, much like his father: “Another overly protected James, something none of us asked for. Again.”
To be fair to the referees, the push definitely warrants a call. After all, if they don't blow the whistle on such moves, things could get out of hand. It's just part of game management on the part of the referees. Many seem to agree with this argument as well.
“100% deserved, you just shoved somebody like a feet away from the ref,” a USC basketball supporter added.
Regardless of who's correct, though, USC basketball got the last laugh after escaping with the 62-56 victory. Boogie Ellis top-scored for the Trojans with 24 points.