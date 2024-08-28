Netflix has announced its latest venture into the world of sports documentaries with “Starting 5,” a highly anticipated 10-part series set to premiere on October 9. This new series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2023-24 NBA season, offering an intimate look at five of the league's top stars: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, Variety reports.

Inside the Game and Beyond

“Starting 5” promises an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of these elite athletes, capturing their struggles and triumphs both on and off the court. The series will showcase James as he pushes through his 21st season, striving to maintain his dominance while managing injuries. Edwards' meteoric rise will be highlighted, along with Butler's relentless drive that fuels the Heat. Viewers will also witness Sabonis' pivotal role in anchoring the Kings and Tatum's leadership as he aims to lead the Celtics to their 18th championship.

Produced by LeBron James' Uninterrupted, in collaboration with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the series is set to deliver a raw and compelling portrayal of professional basketball. The involvement of these high-profile figures adds an extra layer of prestige to the project. Susan Ansman, Trishtan Williams, and showrunner Peter J. Scalettar will direct, with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, and Randy Mims among the executive producers. Higher Ground's team, including the Obamas, and Omaha Productions' Jamie Horowitz, also play key roles in the production.

A New Chapter in Sports Entertainment

Netflix continues to deepen its investment in sports storytelling, following successful programs like “Quarterback,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” and “Simone Biles Rising.” “Starting 5” is poised to be another hit for the streaming giant, drawing on its track record of engaging and dynamic sports content. Fans of the NBA and sports documentaries alike can look forward to a season filled with personal battles, career highs, and the relentless pursuit of greatness, all through the lens of some of the NBA's brightest stars.

Get ready for an unfiltered look at the elite level of basketball and the lives of those who dominate it. “Starting 5” is sure to be a must-watch this fall, and James' Uninterrupted usually doesn't miss.