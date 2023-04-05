Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Most people who have lived or been around Los Angeles are quick to say the city is a Lakers town, and who could really argue when the purple and gold is one of the most prestigious teams in all of sports? Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is aware of the landscape, and he wants to do his part in an attempt for a change.

As the Clippers and Lakers prepare to meet Wednesday night in a battle to solidify playoff positioning, Paul George got brutally honest about what it means when the respective teams play each other, regardless of the situation. The comments came from his podcast (via ClutchPoints).

“Whether we like to admit it or not, we’re both hyped about it…There’s a present-day rivalry, and we definitely get up for those games,” George said.

If there’s anyone who knows how the city of Los Angeles feels about basketball, it would be George. He was born and grew up in the area, and was a huge fan of Kobe Bryant when he was winning three straight championships with Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the Lakers in the early-2000s.

Now, after stops with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, George is back in L.A., armed with a Clippers team that might be in their best position to legitimately compete for an NBA title (if they stay healthy). If they were to win the championship, it would be the first in their franchise history.

It would probably take more than one title to supplant the Lakers as the main team in the city, but it would be a step outside of the large shadow for the Clippers.