It's been another historic year for LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. From scoring his 40,000th point to competing in his 20th-consecutive All-Star game, the living legend will be the first to tell you that he's constantly looking forward with a growth mindset.
As far as his footwear goes, he'll be continuing releases of the popular Nike LeBron 21 model and come early-April, he'll revisit a classic colorway concept with his newest pair. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Nike LeBron 21 has been gaining traction all season as a favorite among James' NBA peers. His signature line has always been about comfort, support, and on-court style as LeBron continues to pump out some of the best signature sneakers in the league each year.
The ‘Cool Grey' concept lives in sneakerheads' minds as first made popular by the Jordan 11 and several other colorways thereafter. We've seen LeBron James and Nike tinker with the idea in the past, but this will be the first time we see it on a LeBron 21 model. It also has premium detailing and provides a unique spin on the classic colorway.
Nike LeBron 21 "Cool Grey"
🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨
Expected to release April 1st ($200)
Full images & release details:
>> https://t.co/n6xfVdNS1n pic.twitter.com/4SLnQPvCV5
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 15, 2024
Nike LeBron 21 "Cool Grey" pic.twitter.com/CCc1C5fwHB
— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 11, 2024
The classic grey coloring is seen throughout the entire shoe in monochromatic fashion as it extends from the solid outsole and midsole to the sockliner. The uppers are made from grey mesh and feature a waxy piping design throughout in a darker grey hue. The laces, tongue, and logos all follow a similar pattern and there's not much to over-analyze when it comes to these.
The hallmark details here are the metallic silver hits that make these really stand out from other ‘cool grey' sneakers. The back heel of the midsole seems to have the shimmering chrome as well as the oversized Nike Swoosh along the uppers. When catching the light, these will shine brilliantly and turn heads as a perfect summer shoe both for the streets and the courts.
The Nike LeBron 21 ‘Cool Grey' is set to release April 1, 2024 on Nike SNKRS App and select Nike retailers. They'll come with a premium price tag of $200 and they'll come in men's sizing, so don't miss out on your chance for this clean colorway. Nike LeBron releases have been fairly easy to grab at retail this year, but don't sleep on these as they're quickly becoming a hit amongst fans.
Is this the best Nike LeBron 21 you've seen?