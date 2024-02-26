The support for the USC Trojans and young Bronny James Jr. keeps on growing as the NBA's all-time leading scorer laced up a special pair of his Nike LeBron 21 in the Los Angeles Lakers' most recent game against Phoenix. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
LeBron James has been spotted countless times this season cheering on the USC Trojans and has even gone as far to say he'll miss a Laker game to see Bronny play. Well, LeBron wasn't missing out on his chance to beat the rival Phoenix Suns last night, but that didn't stop him from showing his continued support for his son and the program.
We've seen LeBron wearing a number of USC and Ohio State-inspired sneakers throughout the year, but this is the first time we've seen this clean white iteration. The uppers look to be a thick white leather with an outlined Nike Swoosh in cardinal red on the lateral side. The medial Nike Swoosh features a tiger stripe stitching in cardinal.
The midsole features also cardinal speckling and the red dominates the shoe. Hits of gold are seen accenting the red and we see LeBron's signature in gold on one tongue, followed by the USC logo on the other tongue. Per usual LeBron James fashion, he inscribed the names of his James Gang in Sharpie along the outside. This was a great way for LeBron to show love to USC, but don't expect a public release any time in the near future.
‘USC' Nike LeBron 21 PE
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 113-123 during last night's game. At 39 years old playing in year 21, LeBron James managed a game-high 28 points, game-high 12 assists, and added seven rebounds as he flirted with another career triple-double. The Lakers fell to 31-28 on the season, but they're still managing a winning record and are in playoff position.
With the season winding down, expect LeBron James to bust out way more PE and exclusive Nike LeBron 21's throughout the season, but you can find his other models in Nike retailers and marketplaces like KICKSCREW.
The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clipper February 28, 2024 in their next game.