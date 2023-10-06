North Carolina A&T Vincent Brown spoke about North Carolina A&T’s first win of the season over Norfolk State in the Weekly CAA Coaches Call. The Aggies won 28-26 over the Spartans behind historic performances by true freshman quarterback Kevin White and BJ Turner. White completed 6 of 10 passes for 98 yards and rushed 11 times for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns, becoming the first true freshman quarterback to win his first start since Jason Douglass’s record-setting performance on Sept. 28, 2002 against Jackson State.

When asked about White’s stellar performance in his first start, in his home city nonetheless, Brown said, “We kinda think that Kevin has a unique skill set…He’s a young player obviously being a true freshman. But he’s got elite speed. He’s got really, really good arm strength and accuracy. And, with some of the challenges we’ve had in the first few weeks of the season. We figured…and we talk about this all the time…that we evaluating every player every day. We felt like Kevin would give us the best chance to win this game going into it. He made some freshman mistakes but he also provided a huge spark for our offense and for our team in general.”

BJ Turner netted 19 solo tackles, the most by a North Carolina A&T player since Landia Shoffner 19 tackle performance on September 13, 2014 against Elon. A reporter on the Coaches Call call asked about Turner’s pro prospects and if teams have inquired about him.

“One of the things we stress to our guys all the time is to be productive and get on team’s radars. And he has unquestionably done that. He’s played at an extremely high level. He’s super intelligent. He’s got a great work ethic, a great motor. He’s tough. He has a lot of those tangible and intangible traits that teams are looking for at the next level. And, you know, I got friends in pro personnel and they have their specifics of what they’re looking for. And I just say, ‘ Hey, do the best you can while you’re here and let the rest of it take care of itself.”

North Carolina A&T will face off against Villanova on Saturday at 4 PM EST.