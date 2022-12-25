By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Has LeBron James been naughty or nice this year? Based on some of his rather, erm embellished stories of late, the Los Angeles Lakers star might get a lump of coal for Christmas from Santa Claus this year.

Art imitates life in the latest episode of “The Association” as the Christmas special features the search for the next Santa Claus and some light capping from an animated LeBron. Check out the latest episode below:

There are also a ton of Christmas themed Easter eggs and subtle gags hidden in episode four of The Association.

Christmas time has always been a special treat for NBA fans who get gifted an awesome holiday slate filled with superstar matchups. LeBron James may be giving up his “Santa Claus” title soon with LA’s Christmas challenger in Luka Doncic on the potential shortlist of candidates, but don’t expect the Lakers star to roll over as the teams face off.

Lakers fans surely wish Santa could deliver a healthy Anthony Davis underneath the Christmas tree as the big man continues to struggle with health issues. AD was having himself a fantastic season before it got cut short with a stress injury in his foot.

But alas, it’s once again up to LeBron James to deliver for LA as they try and keep their playoff hopes alive amidst their early season struggles. LeBron can cap all he wants, whether in real life or in The Association, but if he’s playing at a superstar level nobody’s going to take any issues with a little bit of braggadocio from Bron.