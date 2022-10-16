LeBron James’ mansion featured in new House Party remake

A new “House Party” film is coming in January 2023, and the latest flick has massive NBA ties thanks to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The latest trailer of the upcoming remake just dropped, and it featured LeBron’s mansion in all its glory. James even shared it on Instagram as he hyped the film even more.

LeBron James serves as the producer of the film along with his business partner Maverick Carter, so it isn’t really a surprise why his mansion was used in the movie.

Still, that does not make it less entertaining. In fact, it made it even better with all the NBA references.

The “House Party” remake features Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore as house cleaners who sidelines as party organizers and promoters. After realizing that the mansion they are cleaning is that of LeBron’s, they decided to throw a massive bash and invited star-studded guests. Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Lena Waithe and Anthony Davis and many other celebrities made an appearance in the party that turned quite chaotic.

Back to LeBron’s mansion, though, perhaps the best part of it is the cameo from the Lakers star, albeit as a hologram. The lines of Holo LeBron are hilarious, especially as he talked about the common criticisms towards him–from his move to the Miami Heat a decade ago to his receding hairline.

How we wish the Hologram LeBron is real…