The Met Gala is set to take the fashion world by storm once again, this time with an impressive lineup of co-chairs, including LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton, per Hypebeast. Together, they will launch the exhibit titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on May 5, 2025. This groundbreaking exhibition aims to explore the evolution of Black style, showcasing its significance over the centuries.

Williams and Hamilton joined Vogue editor Anna Wintour for the announcement, revealing the gala's theme and highlighting its commitment to celebrating Black culture and fashion. Wintour has chaired the event since 1995 and will co-chair this year's gala alongside James, while the other co-chairs will lend their influence and star power to the event.

LeBron James, who is in the conversation for the greatest basketball player of all time, is known not just for his impressive athletic prowess but also for his keen sense of style. As he approaches his 22nd season in the NBA, James continues to excel on the court, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. His influence extends beyond sports; he recently secured an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, earning the tournament MVP title at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Despite his status as a pop culture icon, this marks James’ first appearance at the Met Gala, adding an exciting layer to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Celebrating Black Dandyism Through Fashion

The Met Gala’s 2025 theme will focus on Black dandyism, a concept rooted in both aesthetic and political expression. The accompanying exhibition will trace the figure of the Black dandy from its beginnings in 18th-century art to contemporary representations in fashion and film. Drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s seminal work Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibition will feature a diverse array of garments, paintings, and photographs. It will chronicle the transformative impact of Black style, particularly in the context of dandyism.

Hamilton, a regular at the Met Gala since 2015, brings a wealth of experience to this year’s event. His participation emphasizes the gala’s commitment to honoring excellence in the realms of sports and fashion. A formidable driver in motorsports history, Hamilton embodies the spirit of dandyism through his unique style and presence. Similarly, co-chair A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo, who is set for his second Met Gala, add to the star-studded roster that promises to make this year’s event unforgettable.

The Met Gala red carpet is renowned for showcasing spectacular fashion, with celebrities often wearing jaw-dropping outfits that reflect the evening's theme. Last year’s gala raised a record-breaking $26 million, underscoring the event's significance as both a fashion showcase and a major fundraiser for the Costume Institute. The excitement surrounding “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” continues to grow, with attendees eagerly anticipating the dress code, which will be announced in early 2025.

As the countdown to the Met Gala begins, the blend of celebrity influence and cultural significance promises to make this year's event a celebration of Black style that resonates far beyond the fashion world.