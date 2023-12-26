Lamar Jackson is tired of the disrespect

It looks like Mike Florio's words have come back to bite him. The football talk show host and reporter recently went on a profanity-laced rant, predicting that the San Francisco 49ers would “kick the sh**” out of the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Christmas Day matchup. The exact opposite happened.

Behind Lamar Jackson's impressive night, the Ravens ran away with a 33-19 victory. After the game, Jackson let everyone in the building know that he would not let Florio's comments go unaddressed.

“You can't just discredit us,” Jackson said via, JPA Football. “We're grown men. We've got to feed our families. He can have his opinion but just don't (keep) talking like that. That's disrespectful. That's very disrespectful.”

It seems like Jackson took that prediction personally. The star quarterback finished with 252 passing yards on 23 of 35 attempts and two touchdowns. He also added 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

Jackson continued his post-game comments, commending the 49ers' achievements but at the same time making it clear that the Ravens' record should be given the same amount of respect as San Francisco's.

“Not to take away (anything) from the 49ers at all because they're great all across the board, but we're going to come and play as well. Our record is no fluke. We play ball — and we showed that.”

The former MVP also said that Florio's perspective would change if he actually suited up and stepped on the field.

“He doesn't put pads on. If he put pads on it would've been different. He wouldn't have said that. We're respectful to our opponents, our opponents were respectful to us. But a guy who's not even playing against us just comes out being disrespectful? I guess he wanted more views on his little channel.”

Lamar Jackson says Mike Florio was “disrespectful” for saying the #Ravens were gonna get the shit kicked out of them… says he’s never played football so he wouldn’t get it He says Florio was looking for views for his channel by saying what he said.pic.twitter.com/4iWjHyl8Ln — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 26, 2023

Lamar Jackson kept receipts — and responded with a big win. With more expected backlash to come from the Ravens faithful, Florio might want to be a bit more careful (and much less aggressive) with his predictions moving forward.