LeBron James can't hide his excitement and pleasure when he showed off his custom PlayStation 5 console and DualSense controller, as previously previewed last month by Sony.

LeBron James shows off his custom Playstation 5 🗣️ (via @KingJames)pic.twitter.com/JgvEH4wb9K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2023

PlayStation sent LeBron a one-of-a-kind customized PS5 unit that comes with a stand and a matching DualSense controller. The Los Angeles Captain shared on Twitter the custom PlayStation console, saying “MY GOODNESS!!!! This is major @PlayStation!! 👑🙏🏾 Nothing is Given. Everything is Earned.”

The best part for true LeBron James fans is that they, too, can get similar-looking PlayStation 5 units and DualSense Controllers. The #PlayStationPlayMakers series released a LeBron James custom console cover for both disc and diskless versions of the PlayStation 5 for $64.99 called the “PS5™ Console Covers – LeBron James Limited Edition.” The custom DualSense controller comes in the classic Galaxy Black color and is dubbed the “DualSense™ Wireless Controller – LeBron James Edition,” which retails for $79.99. These exclusive skins are available in the online PlayStation Store at PlayStation Direct.

For those who aren't aware, LeBron has always been a gamer all his life. This picture from Ballislife shows him with consoles during his Rookie Season. Since then, he has become the cover athlete of NBA 2K twice: first in 2013 during his MVP season, and second in 2018 when he joined Lakers. Also, since then, he has appeared in ten finals and has won four championships: twice with the Miami Heat, once with the Cleaveland Cavaliers, and once with the Los Angeles Lakers.

