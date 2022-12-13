By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, signed a “name, image and likness” deal with Klutch Sports Group, the agency announced in a Tuesday tweet.

Bronny signed one day after Bryce James, LeBron’s youngest son, signed a deal with Klutch Sports on the path to earning an early array of NIL deals. The agency would handle Bryce James’s negotiations for the 15-year-old’s high school deals, said CBS Sports. LeBron James, a lifelong friend of Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul, has been a client of one of the NBA’s most well-known agencies since Rich Paul initially founded it in Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.

The agency features dozens of clients across the NBA and the NFL, riding the wave of the explosion in the NBA’s salary cap in 2016 to negotiate more than $1.4 billion in NBA contract value from 2014-19. Notable clients include Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

Klutch Sports signed an NIL agreement with Indiana’s Ms. Basketball and UConn freshman forward Ayanna Patterson in mid June, one full year after the NCAA first allowed collegiate student athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The 18-year-old Sierra Canyon guard has scholarship offers from Ohio State, the University of Southern California and the University of Memphis while showing interest in Duke University, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Bronny James faced off against Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, in a nationally-televised game between Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California and Christ the King Regional High School in Queens, New York. James led the 25th-ranked ESPN high school team to a 62-51 win over Anthony and the 22nd-ranked Royals, scoring 12 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists in an effort to help the Trailblazers pull ahead in every quarter but the third.