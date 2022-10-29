LeBron James strongly reacts to N-word use on Twitter soaring 500% after Elon Musk takeover

There is a lot more than Los Angeles Lakers losses on the basketball court that occupy LeBron James’ thoughts these days. James is aware of the Washington Post report that racist posts on Twitter have increased dramatically since Elon Musk’s became owner of the social media site.

James has already called out Musk after the report indicated that use of the N-word has increase 500 percent on Twitter.

“I don’t know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter,” James posted. “But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech.”

After Musk’s $44 billion purchase, a flood of anonymous tweets posted racist statements and Nazi memes, per the Washington Post. Musk has said that he does not want to restrict free speech on Twitter, and racists have taken that to mean they can deliver information that has a hateful tone.

Musk said that no major changes have been made to the organization yet, but that a “moderation council” would be formed to consider standards for Twitter in the future.

James has long been a prominent voice of social concerns in addition to his position as an all-time great NBA player. He has spoken out about police brutality and the Trayvon Martin case in the past, among others, and the increased usage of racial slurs on Twitter has raised his concerns.

The direction of Twitter following Musk’s takeover has greatly concerned LeBron James and those who fear an increase of hate speech on the site.