LeBron James has serious aspirations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. But beyond this season, the 4-time MVP has been rumored to have his sights set on a move straight out of the Michael Jordan post-retirement playbook.

In what feels like one of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets, LeBron has been tied to a future ownership stake in an expansion franchise based in Las Vegas.

The NBA is expected to expand and add more teams in the not-so-distant future, a topic that’s been whispered about in the past but has gained momentum of late given the thriving state of the league and the wealth of talent across most rosters.

But of course, this would all have to happen for LeBron after he retires given that a current player couldn’t have an ownership stake in a current team. That is, until the latest “game changer” CBA update which reportedly gives players the opportunity for direct investment within NBA and WNBA franchises.

The specifics have yet to be released, but it’s certainly an intriguing chip to ask for on the negotiating table – one that plays right into LeBron James’ hands. NBA fans and spectators on Twitter certainly think so, too.

When the Lakers star opts to retire is anyone’s guess, but given how well his play has held up at age 38, he can likely still contribute well into his 40s. If LeBron plans to play for 3-4 more years, there’s a decent chance an NBA expansion could very well be cooking by then. This opens the door for him to get his foot in the door without sacrificing his playing career.