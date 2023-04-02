ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

LeBron James has serious aspirations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. But beyond this season, the 4-time MVP has been rumored to have his sights set on a move straight out of the Michael Jordan post-retirement playbook.

In what feels like one of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets, LeBron has been tied to a future ownership stake in an expansion franchise based in Las Vegas.

The NBA is expected to expand and add more teams in the not-so-distant future, a topic that’s been whispered about in the past but has gained momentum of late given the thriving state of the league and the wealth of talent across most rosters.

But of course, this would all have to happen for LeBron after he retires given that a current player couldn’t have an ownership stake in a current team. That is, until the latest “game changer” CBA update which reportedly gives players the opportunity for direct investment within NBA and WNBA franchises.

Game changer: The league's new collective bargaining agreement will give players the ability to invest in NBA and WNBA teams, as well as promote and/or invest in sports betting and cannabis companies, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2023

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement gives players the ability to invest directly in NBA and WNBA teams, per @ShamsCharania. It also opens the door for players to promote and/or invest in sports betting and cannabis companies👀 pic.twitter.com/yITFT9Wjvm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

The specifics have yet to be released, but it’s certainly an intriguing chip to ask for on the negotiating table – one that plays right into LeBron James’ hands. NBA fans and spectators on Twitter certainly think so, too.

Summary for everyone reading: 1. LeBron James gets Las Vegas process moving while still playing.

2. Jaylen Brown will sign a long term deal with the Celtics without needing the All NBA trigger.

3. Players can get high. pic.twitter.com/1R24pOYLQe — Mike Speer (@realmikespeer) April 2, 2023

They literally only did this so LeBron can own a part of the Vegas team before he’s out as a player, trade himself there, draft his son, and be the spokesperson for legal cannabis and gambling in the great state of Nevada https://t.co/zXKpCfypQL — LJ (@LJ_Reny) April 2, 2023

Las Vegas Lebron James’ coming soon https://t.co/RHqNs4YU74 — Luis (@curieluis) April 2, 2023

When the Lakers star opts to retire is anyone’s guess, but given how well his play has held up at age 38, he can likely still contribute well into his 40s. If LeBron plans to play for 3-4 more years, there’s a decent chance an NBA expansion could very well be cooking by then. This opens the door for him to get his foot in the door without sacrificing his playing career.