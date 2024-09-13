As the Florida Gators head into their third game of the season, a Florida quarterback controversy looms, prompting former Alabama head coach Nick Saban to weigh in. During an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,' Saban discussed the situation involving Florida football quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, drawing parallels to his past experiences with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.

Saban hesitated to make a definitive judgment on Florida's quarterback dilemma, citing his limited exposure to their games this season.

“To be honest with you, because I haven’t been at practice and I’ve only seen Florida play one game, I haven’t really seen the freshman play. I’m not sure which stage of development they are in and who gives them the best chance to win,” Saban said on the program.

Florida Football's QB controversy

The discussion brings back memories of Alabama's quarterback scenario a few seasons ago, where Saban decided to switch from Hurts to Tagovailoa. This change was not made hastily but was a calculated move that evolved as Tagovailoa gained the team's confidence.

“Like, you know, when we played Tua and took Jalen Hurts out after he was 26-2 as a starter, we kind of knew that was happening, okay. It just didn’t happen in a moment,” Saban recalled.

For Florida football, the challenge is determining which quarterback can best execute their offense and gain the trust of their teammates. Saban emphasized the importance of technical execution and team dynamics in such decisions.

“You’ve got to make the decision on technical execution…We don’t know what their inconsistencies are. We don’t really know how well they know the offense. Can they manage the whole offense, do the players that are playing around them have confidence in them?” explained Saban.

Furthermore, Saban touched on the psychological aspects of playing two quarterbacks, a strategy Florida is reportedly considering. He highlighted the importance of having a clear plan for both quarterbacks to prevent any negative impact on team morale.

“When you play two quarterbacks, which I hear Florida is going to try to play two quarterbacks, you better clearly define, going into the game, how you’re going to play these guys,” Saban continued.

“It can’t be based on how they’re playing in a game because then you’re going to kill somebody’s morale – either the guy you took out or the guy you put in.”

As the Gators prepare for their next game against Texas A&M, the decision on who will lead the team as quarterback rests with Florida's head coach Billy Napier. The outcome could set the tone for the remainder of the Gators' season, making the choice between Mertz and Lagway crucial for the team's success.

With insights from one of college football's most respected figures, Florida's coaching staff has a complex decision ahead, one that could define their season. As Saban suggested, the clarity and strategy behind this decision will be crucial for maintaining team cohesion and maximizing their potential on the field.