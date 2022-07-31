Legendary Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89 years old

Not long after the announcement of the passing of one Black legend in Bill Russell came another. Nichelle Nichols, known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series and numerous other Star Trek projects, died Saturday night of natural causes at 89 years old.

Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, posted a message on her Facebook page (h/t to ComicBook.com).

“Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper.”

Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazer who inspired others such as LeVar Burton, who played Geordi in a number of Star Trek films and shows. As Uhura, her kiss with William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk was the first interracial kiss on American television. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced Nichols to stay on as Uhura when she was ready to leave the role.

RIP to an icon.