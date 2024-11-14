ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we'll see two teams square off as they head in opposite directions. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) will take on the UCLA Bruins (2-1) as both teams continue their schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Lehigh-UCLA prediction and pick.

Lehigh is winless after dropping games to Northwestern, Georgetown, and Columbia. They lost their most recent game 75-76 in heartbreaking fashion on a final second free throw, so they'll be looking to put together a more respectable performance as the betting underdogs here.

The UCLA Bruins earned wins over Rider and Boston University while dropping a game to New Mexico. They finished fifth in the PAC-12 last season with an 16-17 overall record. Dropping one of their first three home games of the season, they'll look to bounce back as the heavy favorites.

Here are the Lehigh-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Lehigh-UCLA Odds

Lehigh: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2200

UCLA: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -8000

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lehigh vs. UCLA

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network +

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Lehigh Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lehigh earned a runner-up spot in the Patriot League last season and they come into this campaign expected to finish fifth overall in the conference. They'll once again be anchored by returning guards Keith Higgins Jr. and Tyler Whitney-Sidney who are two of five returning 1,000-point scorers in the Patriot League. Whitney-Sidney will look to build upon his 1st-team All-Conference performance from last year, so expect him to be the driving force for them in this game.

Expand Tweet



The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been shooting a solid 33.9% from three this season and 44.8% from the field. With the ball in his hands, Higgins Jr. is averaging just 1.3 APG and will need to improve those numbers if Lehigh wants to see success against a defensively sound team like UCLA. Look for the Mountain Hawks to spread the ball around as they look for a hot hand in this one.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UCLA Bruins will be looking to once again return for a deep NCAA tournament run as they avoid the Gonzaga Bulldogs who have bounced them twice in the last three years. The Bruins posted a disappointing season following a 17-0 record at home the year prior and despite dropping an early game to New Mexico, they still play behind one of the best home advantages in all of college basketball. Despite losing a healthy amount of talent from last year, there's still hype around this team and their ability to heat up as the season wears on.

Expand Tweet



Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau is leading the way with 15.7 PPG and adding 8.0 RPG through these first two games. Still, the Bruins have had issues with turnovers this season with a total of 45 through three games. If they're able to take care of the ball and isolate on the mismatches, they should be able to cruise to a decisive victory at home in this one.

Final Lehigh-UCLA Prediction & Pick

We'll see yet another lopsided matchup on the betting lines as Lehigh visits UCLA. The Bruins sport the much more talented roster, but the Mountain Hawks have a scrappy attitude about them and are willing to hustle in order to win. Their assist numbers as a team have to be better and they'll need to focus on taking care of the ball.

UCLA has had their own turnover issues, however, and it'll be very difficult to cover a spread this wide with 20+ turnovers during a game. They're much better in spreading the ball than their opponents as they'll look to get Bilodeau going from the interior. He arguably has the best matchup on the floor and if his point guards can feed him the ball, he should be the main scoring catalyst for the Bruins once again.

In order for Lehigh to be successful, they'll need to have a perfect game from behind the arc and Higgins Jr. will have to look for his teammates to get involved through his passing game. Lehigh has avoided double-digit losses in two of their first three games this season.

Nevertheless, this should be a statement win for the Bruins as this team needs to live up to their hype at some point. At home, this serves as the perfect spot for UCLA to dig deep into their 11-man rotation and put some points on the board. Let's roll with UCLA to cover the spread.

Final Lehigh-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA Bruins -22.5 (-110)