Leicester and West Ham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Leicester-West Ham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Leicester (8-7-22) is in the relegation zone but sits just two behind 17th-place Everton. With the final game in the Premier League, the Foxes will need to get three points at home and hope for Everton to lose in order to retain their spot in the Prem.

West Ham (11-7-19) is now headed to the second Europa Conference League final and will be facing off Fiorentina after outscoring AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate. The Hammers are hoping to build on their last win against Leeds.

Here are the Leicester-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leicester-West Ham Odds

Leicester City: -105

West Ham United: +240

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Leicester vs. West Ham

TV: SiriusXM FC, Peacock Premium, SYFY

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Leicester Can Beat West Ham

The 2016 Premier League Champions are at risk of going to the EFL Championship. Over 37 rounds, the Foxes scored 31 points, which is the 18th spot in the standings. Southampton is the first team guaranteed to be relegated this season. Two of the Foxes, Toffees, and Peacocks will join the Saints in the Championship.

The situation of Dean Smith’s wards is very critical because the gap from a safe position at 17th place is only two points, and so far the club is having a hard time gaining points. During the last round, the club played to a goalless draw with Newcastle. Leicester only had 22% ball possession, with one shot on target and one corner kick for the whole 90 minutes. They were lucky enough to share spoils with the Magpies that tallied 23 total shots and 12 corner kicks. Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes got yellow cards for the game.

The Foxes could cause problems for a West Ham defense that has been streaky lately. However, Leicester has just secured one win in the last five home games, which was a victory over Wolves. The Foxes’ 4-4-10 home record is the second-worst in the league, but this might just turn out to be an important win if they secure all three points in front of their fans at Leicestershire.

Harvey Barnes has 12 goals to lead the team, while James Maddison has 10 goals to go with nine assists. Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and Youri Tielemans have combined for 12. Jamie Vardy, who had double-digit goals in the previous seven seasons, could be finding his form as he has three goals and four assists in this campaign. Timothy Castagne has also provided five goal involvements for the squad. Goalkeeper Danny Ward has six clean sheets for the team.

Dean Smith and his coaching staff must survive this game with some key players that are absent. Wilfried Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, and Danny Ward are absent on the pitch. Ryan Bertrand is still undergoing assessments. Jonny Evans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Ricardo Pereira have been cleared to play. Vardy, Barnes, and Maddison should spearhead the attack for Leicester, and they should add more to their 49 goals in this campaign.

Why West Ham Can Beat Leicester

West Ham have had a season full of ups and downs. After some battles to get away from the drop zone, the Hammers are now safe from relegation. Aside from the Prem, West Ham remains the favorite to win the Europa Conference League, where they will be fighting the Italian squad Fiorentina in the finals.

The Hammers topped Group B of the Conference League ahead of Anderlecht, Silkeborg, and FCSB. They also defeated AZ Alkmaar, Gent, and AEK Larnaca in the playoffs to get into the finals. This might be West Ham’s first silverware after several years, with the UEFA Intertoto Cup won by the club in 1999.

Back in the Prem, the Irons are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and lost their last league match to Brentford. The Bees blasted their two goals in the first half, with Mathias Jensen and Ben Mee getting the assists for the goals of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. With their European victory, the Hammers will look to achieve a similar result this weekend in England. West Ham’s home form will be tested, where they had won seven and drew four in the past 18 games. At home, the Hammers scored 23 goals and conceded the same.

For manager David Moyes, Gianluca Scamaccca and Flynn Downes are out in this game. Nayef Aguerd has been cleared to play for the team’s last match while Emerson Palmieri is still undergoing some assessment.

The Hammers will look towards Danny Ings, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio. The four forwards have combined for 25 of West Ham’s 41 goals this season. Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta are tied with Benrahma and Antonio with three assists. Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, and Kurt Zouma have combined for 11 goal contributions for West Ham. The Hammers need to match or exceed their averages of 12.4 shots, 5.5 corners, and 41.4% ball possession if they intend to get points in the King Power Stadium.

Final Leicester-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Leicester’s championship mentality will be on full display here on their home soil. Along with some hope that Everton loses their match, the Foxes might be able to get away from relegation.

Final Leicester-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Leicester (-105), Over 2.5 goals (-160)