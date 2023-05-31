Leon and LA FC meet in the CONCACAF Champions League Finals! Catch the CONCACAF Champions League odds series here, featuring our Leon-LA FC prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Despite struggling in Liga MX, Club Leon has been at its best in this tournament, beating the likes of Tauro FC, Violette AC, and Tigres UANL in the playoffs. The Lions will take advantage of playing comfortably in Estadio Leon to gain the upper hand in the first leg.

Los Angeles FC is also doing well in USA’s Major League Soccer, losing just one time in 12 occasions. LA FC has battled the likes of LD Alajuelense, Vancouver WHitecaps, and Philadelphia Union before reaching the CCL finals.

Here are the Leon-LA FC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Champions League Odds: Leon-LA FC Odds

Club Leon: -115

Los Angeles Football Club: +260

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Leon vs. LA FC

TV: CONCACAF Go, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás,

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Bet365

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Leon Can Beat LA FC

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Leon finished in sixth place in the Liga MX Clausura, tallying an 8-6-3 record across 17 games, scoring 23 goals, and getting a +10 goal differential. However, they lost to Atletico de San Luis in the single-leg playoff reclassification by a 1-3 scoreline.

Their struggles in the domestic league are far different in this tourney. The hosts are bidding for their first CONCACAF Champions League title after five participations. Their previous best finish was a quarter-final spot in the 2022 edition.

Los Panzas Verdes has done an outstanding job in this tourney. They have beaten Panamian squad Tauro FC (3-0), Haitian team Violette AC (6-2), and Mexican rivals Tigres UANL (4-3). In six games so far, Leon is making averages of 16.2 total shots, 5.7 corner kicks, 61% ball possession, and 2.2 goals per game. They have delivered 13 goals, nine assists, three clean sheets, and conceded only five goals.

Leon met with LA FC in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. Revenge is definitely on their mindset, as they led 2-0 in the first leg but conceded three goals in the return fixture. The Green Bellies will make sure to match or exceed their defensive matrices this time. They are averaging 22.3 tackles, 9.8 interceptions, 13.8 clearances, and 2.7 goalkeeper saves in this tourney.

Coach Nicolas Larcamon will have no injury concerns in this game. However, they must try to lessen their 125.0 lost possessions per match, as well as the 1.7 offsides, 14.3 fouls, and 1.7 yellow cards they made in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Victor Davila, Angel Mena, Elias Hernandez, and Brian Rubio are set to make the offensive set-ups for Los Esmeraldas. Lucas Di Yorio, Angel Mena, Jose Alvarado, Fidel Ambriz, and Hector Uribe are also available to provide more offensive set pieces. Rodolfo Cota will get the nod as starting goalkeeper.

Why LA FC Can Beat Leon

Buoyed by their US Open Cup exit against rivals LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC will be hoping for a favorable result as they take the first leg in Leon, Mexico. The Falcons have been doing well in the MLS, securing the fifth-most points in USA’s top-flight, just behind Cincinnati, Nashville, Seattle, and Saint Louis City. LA FC has seven wins, four draws, and one loss in the domestic league.

LA FC was also in contention in the US Open Cup. They had a tight battle with Monterey Bay FC in the Round of 32, finishing with a 2-2 scoreline. The Black and Gold ultimately won in the penalty shootout, outscoring Monterey 5-4 with two saves from Eldin Jakupovic.

Los Angeles FC was also expected to get a deep run in this tournament. They took down LD Alajuelense from Costa Rica in the Round of 16 (4-2), Canadian team and MLS member Vancouver Whitecaps in the quarterfinals (6-0), and MLS standouts Philadelphia Union in the semifinals (4-1). In six games in this tourney, LA FC makes averages of 16.7 total shots, 8.8 successful dribbles, 4.2 corner kicks, 3.3 big chances, and 2.3 goals per game on a 53.8% ball possession rate. This resulted in 14 goals, three goals conceded, and 11 assists.

The Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has a lot of injury concerns in this game. Maxime Crepeau, Tony Leone, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesus Morillo, Kellyn Acosta, and Aaron Long are out with various leg and lower body injuries. This will definitely affect the player rotations for the American coach.

Gabon forward Denis Bouanga leads the team with 16 combined goals and four total assists in the MLS and CONCACAF Champions League. In this tourney, Carlos Vela has provided three goals and two assists for the team. Each of Kwado Opoku, Jose Cifuentes, Timothy Tillman, Ryan Hollongshead, and Ilie Sanchez have two goal involvements in this tournament. John McCarthy has four clean sheets in this tourney.

Final Leon-LA FC Prediction & Pick

Leon will definitely find a way to score at least one on their home soil, but LA FC has been relentless in almost all games in various competitions. The Mexican crowd will be pumped up for the Lions, but the Falcons will strike first blood and finish this game at home.

Final Leon-LA FC Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles FC (+260), Over 2.5 goals (-122)