Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has heard it all from fans this season about his struggles. Prior to his 41-point explosion Sunday in the Warriors’ 127-120 road win against the Houston Rockets, Thompson was getting heavily criticized constantly for his letdown performance, but he finally showed his critics and haters why he is still one of the most combustible perimeter scoring threats in the league today not only with what he did to the Rockets’ defense but with his words after the game.

“I don’t care anymore. I really let the trolls get to me, like what am I doing? You know, like I had just a revelation where I was like, man, just be you and everything will play out and criticize me all you want, but I know how great I am and what I’m capable of. I think real Warriors fans know that as well.”

Klay Thompson: "I don't care anymore. I really let the trolls get to me." pic.twitter.com/xdz1O7McJj — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 21, 2022

Confidence.

That’s what makes Klay Thompson an even scarier offensive weapon for the Warriors. Even when he’s slumping, Thompson knew what he’s capable of, and that it was just a matter of time before he finally erupts.

Against the Rockets, Thompson knocked down 14 of his 23 attempts from the field and drained a total of 10 3-pointers on 13 attempts. There was no one with a hotter hand Sunday than Thompson — not even Stephen Curry, who was not too shabby either, as he collected 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

With the floodgates seemingly open, the Warriors are hoping that Thompson’s shooting accruacy cojntinues to climb up.