What team will Kaidon Salter play for in 2024?

The Liberty football program had a stellar 2023-24 season. The Flames achieved an undefeated 13-0 regular season record. However, the Oregon Ducks put a hard stop to their success with a 45-6 blowout Fiesta Bowl win. As a result, sophomore Kaidon Salter has big College Football Transfer Portal plans.

Kaidon Salter makes potential plans to leave the Flames after their crushing post-season loss

Salter told On3Sports he is planning to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett. The second-year QB threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns during the 2023 season. He led Liberty to a 13-1 record, but the brutal loss to the Oregon football squad likely impacted his decision.

The Flames were only able to score six points in their uphill Fiesta Bowl matchup. Salter finished the night with a lowly 126 yards, one TD, and an interception. Liberty was ranked the No. 18 team in the country coming into the matchup, so what happened?

The Oregon football team showed their might on both sides of the ball. Bo Nix exploded for 363 passing yards and a whopping five TDs. The veteran QB had fittingly ended his college football career. Was the difference in play between Liberty and Oregon due to the competitiveness of their conferences?

Liberty went undefeated and won the Conference USA Championship, while Oregon fell to the highly respected Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 title game. Still, the Ducks dominated the Flames in both teams' final matchup of the season.

In the end, someone had to win and lose. It is understandable to see Liberty fall against competition they were not as familiar with. Nevertheless, Kaidon Slater wants a new start, given his College Football Transfer Portal announcement.