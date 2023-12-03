Liberty football is making history by going to a New Years Six bowl for the first time ever in program history. The Flames play Oregon.

The Liberty football program is continuing to make history. The champions of Conference USA are headed to a New Years Six bowl for the first time after having a historic 13-0 season. Liberty is playing Oregon of the Pac-12 Conference in the Fiesta Bowl.

Liberty will be representing Group of 5 schools in the game. The Flames won the Conference USA championship with a thrilling 49-35 triumph over New Mexico State on Friday. The Fiesta Bowl appearance will be Liberty's fifth time ever playing in a bowl game. The school has only been playing FBS college football since 2018.

Liberty is led by Coach Jamey Chadwell, who campaigned hard for the team to make a New Years Six bowl game after running the table this season. Chadwell is in his first season with the program, adding more flavor to the Cinderella story. He previously coached at Coastal Carolina for four seasons.

“They are a special group of young men,” Chadwell said of his team, per a statement from the school. “We challenge them to embrace the change, embrace the process. We told them to trust in each other and trust in the Word of God. Almost a year to the date (of my hiring), we are conference champions.”

Liberty will have their hands full with Oregon, who had a strong season in the difficult Pac 12. Oregon finished the season with a 11-2 record. The team is leaving the Pac 12 after this season to join the Big Ten.

Liberty and Oregon face off on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona for the game. Kick off is 1 Eastern. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.