The New York Liberty are one of the top teams in the WNBA. Brenna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu headline a star-studded roster that is on a direct route to the WNBA finals. However, it is New York's depth that truly makes them a contending team. The Liberty have locked up one of their valuable depth players for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Liberty announced on Saturday that they have signed rookie Jaylyn Sherrod to a rest of season contract.

This has to feel vindicating for Sherrod. She has played well off the bench as of late and had previously signed a string of seven-day contracts that didn't give her much security.

Now Sherrod knows she will stay in New York for the rest of the reason and can focus on balling out.

“They brought me here for a reason,” Sherrod said. “If I’m not the hardest working, most passionate player on the court, I’m not doing my job. I never held myself to the standard of scoring 30 points or putting up numbers. It just simply, I gotta be the hardest working.”

Her teammates have noticed the energy that Sherrod brings to the team. Jonquel Jones is one of her teammates who really enjoys having her around.

“I love playing with Jay, I feel like she has the right approach,” Jones said. “Any time she gets an opportunity, I'm happy for her because the things that y'all see her do out there on the court are the things that she does every day in practice.”

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello thrilled with “spark plug” players Leonie Fiebich and Jaylyn Sherrod in win vs. Wings

The New York Liberty have depth like no other team in the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu did not play against the Wings on Thursday due to a neck injury. That meant that the team's bench players had to step up in her absence. They did not disappoint.

Leonie Fiebich and Jaylyn Sherrod were incredible coming off the bench. Fiebich played a featured role and stole the show. She played 29 minutes and contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the winning effort. Fiebich's 16 points were tied for second on the team with Kayla Thornton.

Sherrod also got into the mix against against the Wings. She played 10 minutes off the bench and contributed four points, two assists, and one rebound.

Sherrod's incredible speed and ball handling skills were on full display.

“She did a great job,” Brondello said of Sherrod. “We needed it, to get some energy out there…It just gave us another guard that we thought could put a little bit more pressure down the court and it got us into our stuff and handle the pressure they were putting on to us. She gave us what we needed.”

The Liberty are already one of the W's heavy favorites to win a championship this season. If their depth players can keep up this level of play in the postseason, there will be no stopping these Liberty.