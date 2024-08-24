ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Liberty.

This should be interesting. The teams with the two best records in the WNBA go at it, four weeks before the playoffs begin. The New York Liberty are 25-4 and the clear team to beat in the W this season. Connecticut leads the chasing pack, half a game ahead of the Minnesota Lynx for second place in the league. New York has beaten Connecticut home and away this season and is currently in position to win a tiebreaker between the two teams. The Liberty lead the Sun by three games in the loss column, but essentially, the lead is four games since a tie goes to New York. It is true to say that with under 12 games left in the regular season after this game is played, the Sun absolutely must win this game if they are to have a realistic chance of overtaking the Liberty for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage in every round. It is already hard to see New York not being the top seed, but if the Liberty win here, that would just about lock it up.

Here are the Sun-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Liberty Odds

Connecticut Sun: +8 (-114)

Moneyline: +265

New York Liberty: -8 (-106)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 157.5 (-108)

Under: 157.5 (-112)

How To Watch Sun vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun should be the desperate team in this matchup. New York has relentlessly won this season and has beaten Connecticut multiple times in head-to-head competition. The Sun have a lot more to prove and a lot more to play for, and at this late stage of the season, the team with more hunger often makes a defining difference between winning and losing.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty have been playing at home all week. That in itself should keep the team fresh and rested for this game. However, there's another reason New York should be fresher than Connecticut for this game: The Liberty had Friday night off while the Sun played a tough, taxing game against the Chicago Sky. The Sun trailed in the third quarter and had to dig deep to win by two points. Now Connecticut has to travel to New York — not a long commute, but still a commute — and play the Liberty in a back-to-back set. All of this sets up well for the Liberty, and the best team in the WNBA doesn't need any extra advantages. Yet, New York definitely has an extra edge because of the scheduling piece involved here.

We also need to mention that while Connecticut has won its last two games, both were shaky performances at home against losing teams. The Sun trailed the Los Angeles Sparks by three points midway through the fourth quarter earlier this week before rallying to win. Then on Friday, the Chicago Sky — who entered the game with an 11-16 record — very nearly upset the Sun. Give Connecticut credit for winning, but the Sun didn't come close to covering the 10.5-point spread. Connecticut has failed to cover the spread in all three games it has played this week, including a loss to the Atlanta Dream this past Sunday.

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick

Connecticut will be tired after its Friday game. New York will be fresher and is playing great basketball. Take the Liberty here.

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -8