The Liberty star got in on the KD/Curry clowning around.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will take on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend.

A reporter asked the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant who we was picking to win the event, Curry or the Liberty star.

“I'm going Steph. Sorry Sabrina, you can shoot but not against the greatest,” Durant said, per Leigh Ellis. However, Curry did not believe Durant would choose him.

“Knowing him, he's an instigator, I'm sure he picked her”, Curry asserted. Yet, the two-time NBA three-point contest winner was wrong, in more ways than one.

Durant initially selected his former Warriors teammate to beat the Liberty guard, but he changed his mind after hearing Curry's comments. “I can't believe you would call me an instigator Stephen. I'm taking Sabrina,” Durant sarcastically commented on social media.

Now Ionescu is reacting to Durant's change of direction, jumping into the fray and saying “I'll take it” while tagging Durant:

Curry understands that he cannot take Ionescu's skill for granted. She's an electric three-point shooter for the Liberty who has shown range from NBA distance and may be able to upset the NBA's all-time three-point leader.

“I think this is like the coolest thing ever,” the Warriors star said last week, via NBA on TNT. “The fact that we can join forces, put her front and center at NBA All-Star Weekend… I've done a three-point contest plenty of times, I've won it twice. She's got the record. She even stepped up, she said she's going to shoot from the NBA three-point line.

Ionescu will have a chance to practice before she goes up against Curry.

On Sunday, Team USA announced the final lineup for the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Playing in Antwerp, Belgium from February 8-11, the team boasts big names such as Ionescu from the Liberty and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart from the Seattle Storm.