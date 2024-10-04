ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Liberty take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Liberty Aces prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces have won the last two WNBA championships. Winning one title is hard enough, but the Aces went back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. Last year, they had to climb over the New York Liberty to win it all, and it wasn't easy. Game 4 in New York went down to the wire, with the Aces prevailing by one point to lift the trophy. All offseason, the New York Liberty had to live with and think about that one-point loss on their home court. This season, New York resolved to take that one extra step and go all the way.

That determination, that memory, fueled the Liberty all offseason. They were waiting for this matchup with the Aces in the WNBA playoffs. They didn't know whether their battle with Vegas would occur in the WNBA Finals or the semifinals, but they wanted to take on the champions and take them down.

Through two games in this best-of-five series, we have seen how determined the Liberty truly are. Game 1 was a show of force by New York, which dominated the game from start to finish and won comfortably. That was the big first punch thrown by the team which was the best in the WNBA this regular season at 32-8. New York was fresh and rested for Game 1 and had been at its home base for a week and a half. Las Vegas had to fly from the desert for the start of this series. Everything lined up well for New York in Game 1.

Game 2 was likely to be closer, and it was. The Aces knew they needed to win Game 2 to make a series of this. If Vegas wanted to have an appreciably good chance to win this series, it needed to grab a game in New York and avoid falling into a 2-0 series deficit. Game 2 felt more like a deciding Game 5, with both teams acutely aware of how substantial one night was going to be in shaping the contours of this series. In a ferocious scrap which was tied late in regulation, the Liberty inched over the line with superior defense in the final minutes. That dramatic denouement felt like the big pendulum-swing moment in the series. Had Vegas won, the series would have come back to Nevada 1-1, with the champions having full belief they could once again rise to the top of the WNBA. Instead, New York has forced Vegas to win three straight games to win the series. The Aces are undeniably on the ropes. They can win one game, but winning three in a row versus an opponent which is now 36-8 on the season (including three postseason games) will be a very heavy lift. The Aces know they can't win three games on Friday night. They can win only one. The proud champions have to patiently dig their way out of trouble. They will need to work harder than ever before if they want to keep their dreams of a three-peat alive.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty likely broke the Aces' will with their Game 3 win. The WNBA's best team put its foot down and asserted its superiority. Now the Liberty will go in for the kill and finish off the champions. It's time for the Aces to be dethroned. The Liberty are ready to make one more statement and clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces will be in desperation mode, much like Game 2 but now on their home floor. It will be hard for the Aces to win this series, but it will also be hard for the Liberty to sweep Las Vegas. A series this close and contentious is more likely than not to involve at least one win by the team fighting the uphill battle. Don't expect a sweep here.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Aces should be favored, but the Liberty are the better team. Pass on this one.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick: Aces -3